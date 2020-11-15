The I'm A Celebrity Campmates' Arrival At The Castle Looks Suitably Terrifying

While I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! may have a new setting this year, a first look at the new series proves that it’s going to be just as terrifying.

The first episode of the ITV reality show, which kicks off from Gwrych Castle in Wales on Sunday night, will see the campmates abseil off a cliff and complete a challenge involving cockroaches and crickets.

The stars are split into two groups as they are introduced to each other – with TV presenter Vernon Kay, EastEnders star Jessica Plummer, Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and journalist Victoria Derbyshire being taken to the top of a rockface.

Athletes Hollie Arnold and Sir Mo Farah, actor Shane Richie, Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard and former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard are dropped off at the bottom.

They are then paired up in the abseil challenge, which will determine who will receive their rucksacks and who will not.

Any celebrity who fails to free the padlocked bags will not have kit for the first night.

After the challenge, the celebrities will then be taken to Gwrych Castle, where this series is being filmed instead of the usual location in the Australian jungle due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They then have to take part in a challenge to earn food for the camp, hosted by Ant and Dec.

