I'm A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up Revealed – Here's Who's Confirmed For The Castle

With only a week to go, the line-up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed.
Sir Mo Farah, Vernon Kay and Victoria Derbyshire are among the 10 stars who will be taking part in the revamped edition of the ITV reality show when it kicks off next Sunday night.
The contestants were confirmed as part of a special highlights show hosted by Ant and Dec looking back at the past 19 series of I’m A Celebrity.
Viewers were given a taster of what to expect as the show relocates from the Australian jungle to a creepy castle in the Welsh countryside due to the pandemic.
Take a look at all the stars confirmed for the show below...
Sir Mo Farah
Age: 37
Known for: British long-distance runner and the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic history.
Victoria Derbyshire
Age: 52
Known for: BBC journalist and presenter
Vernon Kay
Age: 46
Known for: TV and radio presenter
Beverley Callard
Age: 63
Known for: Playing Liz McDonald on Coronation Street
Shane Richie
Age: 56
Known for: Presenter and actor who played EastEnders’ Alfie Moon.
Jessica Plummer
Age: 28
Known for: Singer and actor, who played EastEnders’ Chantelle Atkins.
AJ Pritchard
Age: 26
Known for: Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer
Hollie Arnold
Age: 26
Known for: Paralympic athlete who competes in the javelin and won her first Paralympic gold at the Rio 2016 games.
Giovanna Fletcher
Age: 35
Known for: Parenting author, podcaster and vlogger
Jordan North
Age: 30
Known for: Radio 1 DJ
Many of the names on the line-up had been leaked prior to the official announcement, after they were spotted at what was thought to be a photo-shoot for the new series of I’m A Celebrity.
However, West End star Ruthie Henshall and opera singer Russell Watson are missing from the starting line-up, suggesting they could enter later into the series.
The 10 confirmed stars will now be preparing to set up camp at Gwrych Castle in the Wales, a site which many have even claimed is haunted.
Due to the change of location, this year will see them competing to be crowned King or Queen Of The Castle, rather than the Jungle, while it is expected they will be taking part in all the usual Bushtucker Trials.
I’m A Celebrity launches on Sunday 15 November at 9pm on ITV.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.