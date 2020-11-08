I'm A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up Revealed – Here's Who's Confirmed For The Castle

With only a week to go, the line-up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been revealed.

Sir Mo Farah, Vernon Kay and Victoria Derbyshire are among the 10 stars who will be taking part in the revamped edition of the ITV reality show when it kicks off next Sunday night.

The contestants were confirmed as part of a special highlights show hosted by Ant and Dec looking back at the past 19 series of I’m A Celebrity.

Viewers were given a taster of what to expect as the show relocates from the Australian jungle to a creepy castle in the Welsh countryside due to the pandemic.

Take a look at all the stars confirmed for the show below...

Sir Mo Farah

Age: 37

Known for: British long-distance runner and the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic history.

Victoria Derbyshire

Age: 52

Known for: BBC journalist and presenter

Vernon Kay

