'I'm A Celebrity's Giovanna Fletcher devastated to miss message from home

Giovanna Fletcher missed on on a message from home on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' 2020 (ITV)

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’s Giovanna Fletcher was devastated as she was denied the chance to receive a note from home.

The 35-year-old author wife of McFly’s Tom Fletcher and mum to three young sons - Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and Max, two - was not nominated by her fellow campmates and so missed out on the treat of a message from her family.

Fletcher became emotional as the celebrities took part in a challenge to unlock the chance to nominate treats for another campmate, and she, radio presenter Jordan North and dancer AJ Pritchard were left the only three not to be chosen.

As EastEnders star Jessica Plummer hugged her she cried: “It’s okay. It’s fine.”

The vlogger sobbed as she told the Telegraph cameras: “Your heart aches and then you attach yourself to anything. How lovely would it be to hear from Tom and the boys, just a sentence? It’s a sentence and I’m going to pretend each sentence anyone gets is from the kids and I’m going to adopt them like they’re mine.”

Fletcher was previously shown to have broken down in tears as she talked about how much she was missing her children.

Speaking about her youngest son Max she said tearfully: “[I’m] thinking about the time away, and how much he’s going to develop in that time!”

Sunday night’s show also saw journalist and newsreader Victoria Derbyshire, 52, volunteer herself to take part in a trial to win meals for the camp.

Victoria Derbyshire won nine meals for the camp after volunteering to take part in a trial. (ITV)

She said: “I haven’t done a trial on my own, I want to contribute, I want to challenge myself and see if I can do it.”

Derbyshire was challenged to retrieve a possible 11 stars from a prison filled with live creatures including a python, lizards, a wolf and a crow.

That Trial might have been tougher for @antanddec than @vicderbyshire!



The (painfully) slow and steady approach bagged her 9 stars for Camp ⭐️ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/LVp6BaLIgp — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2020

The BBC newsreader had to search through barrels and cages for keys to unlock compartments to find further stars and searched every inch meticulously, eventually finding nine stars before time ran out.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly joked about how slow she was - quipping that when she had started the 19th century castle, where the show is being filmed, was a newbuild.

McPartlin told her afterwards ,“You were very slow!” “Methodical,” added Donnelly.

Derbyshire said: “I would have liked to have got 11 obviously or 10, so 9’s going to have to do. I’m going to be a little bit proud of myself.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, I’m A Celebrity is being shot at Gwrych Castle in north Wales this year, instead of the Australian jungle.

Some viewers were a little perplexed by the use of a crow in the trial, when the production in Australia often features terrifying and venomous reptiles.

Have they run out of bugs and animals and that ? 1 bloody crow ? 😂😂 #imacelebrity — Shane Nolan (@iamshanenolan) November 29, 2020

Shane Richie’s son Shane Nolan tweeted: “Have they run out of bugs and animals and that ? 1 bloody crow ?”

One Twitter user commented: “Wow!! the most boring trial ever!!! #imacelebrity a dog, pigeon, toads.”

Wow!! the most boring trial ever!!! #imacelebrity a dog, pigeon, toads 😂😂😂 — Rob Lee (@7RobLee) November 29, 2020

And another wrote: “Please tell me what is scary about some pigeons and a crow? A single crow. I know the celebs have never left zone 6 but.... a crow?”

Please tell me what is scary about some pigeons and a crow? A single crow. I know the celebs have never left zone 6 but.... a crow? #imacelebrity — Jessica Davies (@_JessicaDavies) November 29, 2020

Contestants on the ITV reality show include Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, 37, ex-EastEnder Shane Richie, and opera singer Russell Watson.

On Friday night paralympic javelin thrower Hollie Arnold became the first celebrity to be evicted from the camp.

