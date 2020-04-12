Ilya Sorokin reportedly to sign with Islanders

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin is reportedly set to make his long-awaited debut in the NHL. According to Sport-Express' Igor Eronko, Sorokin will be signing a contract with the New York Islanders after his Kontinental Hockey League contract expires on April 30.

Long awaited in New York G Ilya Sorokin refused to sign an extension with CSKA and is set to sign with the #Isles right after his current contract expires (April 30) — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) April 12, 2020

The move comes six years after Sorokin was selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and has been one of the best goalies in the KHL with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage over the course of his career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the playoffs, he raised his game by posting a 50-17 record in 69 career playoff games with a 1.37 GAA and a .940 save percentage. Last season, he was named the Gagarin Cup MVP after going 16-4 in the postseason with a 1.19 GAA and a .947 save percentage leading CSKA Moscow to its first championship.

2020 NHL free agency: List of UFA, RFA players for all 31 teams

Now, he'll step up onto the biggest hockey stage in the world with the expectation of being the Islanders' goaltender of the future. This season, Semyon Varlamov and Thomas Greiss split time in goal, with Varlamov getting the lion's share of games played. The Isles' team GAA of 2.79 is the ninth-best mark in the NHL this season.

Despite New York's recent success, the team has been waiting for Sorokin's arrival. Since drafting him in 2014, the Islanders have started nine different goaltenders and are tied for 15th in the league in with a 2.82 GAA during that span.

Story continues

Known for his high hockey IQ and quick reflexes, he's earned comparisons to Florida Panthers goalie, and fellow Russian, Sergei Bobrovsky.

When Sorokin steps on to Long Island, he could be squaring off against good friend and soon-to-be crosstown rival, New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin. In a small sample size, Shesterkin has proved he belongs in the NHL going 10-2 in 12 starts with a 2.52 GAA and .932 save percentage. Sorokin will probably begin his pro career in the American Hockey League, similar to Shesterkin who came over from the KHL before the start of the 2019-20 season. The Islanders' affiliate is in Bridgeport, Conn.

According to Eronko, the two young goaltenders battle each other in NHL 20 with each playing with their respective teams. Soon they could be facing off in real life.

Sorokin and Igor Shesterkin are close friends. Shesterkin once jokingly told me he's looking for a rivalry with Ilya to learn who's the king of NY. They regularly play NHL20 for Isles and Rangers respectively. A week ago Igor told me he's OK to be a driver of Ilya so he'd come https://t.co/8WLjdmn4b1 — Igor Eronko (@IgorEronko) April 12, 2020

The Islanders hope Sorokin can be just as productive in the NHL and help take them to the next level in pursuit of their first Stanley Cup since 1983.