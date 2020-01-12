Ilya Kovalchuk scores first as a Canadien to snap 8-game losing streak

Ilya Kovalchuk's overtime goal was the 437th in his career, but his first in Montreal. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire)

In only his fourth game as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, Ilya Kovalchuk is already solving some problems for the struggling Atlantic Division team.

Saturday’s game against the Ottawa Senators could not be decided in regulation and Montreal needed overtime — and Kovalchuk’s wicked shot — to win its first game since Dec. 23 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Ilya Kovalchuk is an all-star snub pic.twitter.com/2dPOIdWR1d — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) January 12, 2020

Even if Kovalchuk can barely skate faster than the kids at intermission, he still possesses the ability to score some beautiful goals.

This tally now brings the Russian winger to 16 overtime goals in his career, tied for third-most in NHL history with Patrik Elias and Daniel Sedin. Only Jaromir Jagr and Alex Ovechkin have scored more beyond regulation time.

The Canadiens should not be this bad based on fact, but they were unable to secure a win for eight consecutive games — and for the second time in the first half of this season.

With Kovalchuk’s wrister, Montreal has now earned its first win of 2020, bringing the team to a 19-20-7 record — what an exciting time.

The 36-year-old winger now has four points through four games since signing with the Canadiens after having his contract mutually terminated by the Los Angeles Kings.

