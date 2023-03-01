Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Iluka Resources' shares before the 6th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.50 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Iluka Resources stock has a trailing yield of around 4.6% on the current share price of A$10.77. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Iluka Resources paying out a modest 37% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Iluka Resources generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 33% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Iluka Resources's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 36% per annum for the past five years. Iluka Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Iluka Resources has seen its dividend decline 4.0% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Iluka Resources is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Iluka Resources? It's great that Iluka Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Iluka Resources, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Iluka Resources looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Iluka Resources that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

