Ilona Maher scores one try and plays part in two more as Bristol revive play-off hopes at Exeter

Ilona Maher makes her first start for Bristol Bears Women - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Ilona Maher marked her first Premiership Women’s Rugby start with a try as Bristol boosted their hopes of reaching the play-offs with a gutsy win over derby rivals Exeter Chiefs.

Dave Ward’s side have been challenged to deliver performances to match the hype that has accompanied Maher’s blockbuster arrival to the English women’s top flight and in a yo-yoing contest, they hunkered down to business.

It was not always pretty – and their reluctance to kick themselves out of sticky situations does them no favours – but they had just enough nous to overpower Exeter with their incisive attack.

Their victory was a double success given their hype woman, Maher – the most followed rugby player on social media – spent the afternoon creating her own highlights reel, carrying hard in the wider channels.

She made a flurry of positive contributions in a match where she showcased her raw physicality and unleashed Meg Varley for Bristol’s fourth score before charging more than half of the pitch to catch Exeter cold.

Ilona Maher doing Ilona Maher things! 🔥



What a way to get you first ever @ThePWR try! @ilona_maher shows off her power down the wing with a fantastic solo effort 👏#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR | @BristolBearsW pic.twitter.com/oD3b8cJgBl — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

The visitors looked to have pulled clear after a second penalty try shortly after the break, but scores from Alex Tessier and Claudia MacDonald set up a nervy finish. The visitors, in arguably their biggest game of the season, held on with some ferocious defence at the death.

More to follow...

Match details

Scoring sequence: 0-5 Murray try, 5-5 McGoverne try, 7-5 Tessier con, 7-12 penalty try, 7-17 Bonner try, 7-19 Aitchison con, 12-19 Perry try, 17-19 Macdonald try, 19-19 Tessier con, 19-24 Varley try, 19-26 Bevan con, 19-33 penalty try, 19-38 Maher try, 24-38 Tessier try, 24-41 Bevan pen, 29-41 Macdonald try, 31-41 Tessier con.

Exeter Chiefs: A Tessier; C Macdonald, N McGillivray, L McGoverne (M Doidge 69), K Buchanan; T Perry, F Robinson; M Nelson (D Swann 61), E Tuttosi (C Moloney 53), D Menin (C Jacoby 61), P Leitch, D Wall, E Jefferies (Van der Velden 63), M Feaunati, R Johnson (Allen 61).

Sin-binned: Nelson.

Replacements not used: L Nye, G Tasker.

Bristol Bears: C Keight (E Lovibond 73); R Bonner, M Varley, P Murray, I Maher (A Coles 74); H Aitchison, K Bevan; H Botterman (S Pam 66), L Atkin-Davies, S Bern, H Cunningham, A Ward, A Joyce-Butchers, C Balogun (E Clarke 69), R Marston-Mulhearn (G Nigrelli 65).

Replacements not used: J Sprague, D Burns, T Ryall.

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys

05:05 PM GMT

Maher: ‘I don’t go around people!’

Here is Ilona Maher’s verdict on...

The must-win narrative for Bristol: “It was changing it from we need to win this game to we want to win this game. We want to do it for our team, for Bear Country, to get it to the finals.”

Her try: “Not sure if it was relief. It felt a little like sevens on that. Now going to be figuring out when I have people in front of me how to get through them. I don’t go around people, I always go through!”

Switching from sevens to XVs: “To get my feet wet in this will really help me going to a World Cup and being the best for my team, Team USA.”

05:01 PM GMT

Ward’s verdict

What pleased Bristol head coach the most from that win? Denying Exeter a losing bonus point. Will be interesting to see how important that is in the race for the top four at the end of the regular season.

“It doesn’t get any easier and the plan is to build on that momentum,” added Ward on the rest of the campaign.

04:46 PM GMT

FT: Exeter 31 Bristol 41

Chiefs steal the ball back and come close to scoring another try, but the ball is spilt and Bristol eventually kick the ball clear.

BRISTOL BEARS SECURE THE WIN ✊@BristolBearsW hold on right to the end to claim victory at Sandy Park in one of @ThePWR games of the season 👏#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR pic.twitter.com/CgvEitDWez — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

It was a dramatic and tense finish for the Bears but that bonus-point victory revives their play-off hopes. They are now just three points off the top four.

04:44 PM GMT

80 mins: Exeter 31 Bristol 41

Tide has turned at the scrum with Exeter winning a penalty. They take a quick tap and burst into the Bristol 22.

The Bears concede another penalty for offside and Exeter come again. They are keeping the ball well but gaining few metres as Bristol defend strongly.

Maddie Feaunati takes play to within five metres of the line and the ball is spread wide but Bonner then shuts down that run.

Bristol then turn the ball over on the line and that looks like the game...

04:39 PM GMT

75 mins: Exeter 31 Bristol 41

Bristol’s defence holds firm from the line-out and an Exeter knock-on in the wide channels gives the visitors a scrum put-in with just five minutes left.

04:38 PM GMT

74 mins: Exeter 31 Bristol 41

An error from Maher’s replacement Ella Lovibond, who knocks on the ball into touch as she attempts to take a kick, so it will be a line-out to the Exeter.

Exeter seem to have momentum here and believe they can overcome this deficit – can Bristol hold on?

04:35 PM GMT

TRY! MacDonald weaves over for second

MacDonald does not look like a player who has been out of action for close to year.

Receiving the ball on her wing just outside the 22, she accelerates and then weaves around Maher to score. Tessier adds the conversion to narrow the gap to just 10 points.

That is also Maher’s last involvement in the match as she is substituted.

Claudia MacDonald is back with a BANG 💥



The England rugby star is not messing around! MacDonald gets her second of the match, beating out Maher on the wing 👀#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR | @ExeChiefsWomen pic.twitter.com/AIxRiWkaeP — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

04:30 PM GMT

68 mins: Exeter 24 Bristol 41

With Exeter reducing their lead, Bristol opt for a rare kick at the posts from a penalty. Bevan slots it through to give the visitors a 17-point advantage.

04:27 PM GMT

TRY! Tessier reduces the deficit

Exeter looking to capitalise on Bristol’s errors and infringements as they look to reduce the deficit.

First they take a quick line-out throw and then they spread the ball wide with penalty advantage, and Tessier stretches over from close range. She cannot add the conversion though. It’s 38-24 with 15 minutes to go.

04:25 PM GMT

62 mins: Exeter 19 Bristol 38

Bristol have conceded a couple of penalties as the game enters the final quarter and now it is Exeter launching an attack from their own 22 – but it ultimately comes to nothing.

04:18 PM GMT

TRY! Maher runs in from own half

Maher has been involved in a couple of tries already in this match and now she has scored one of her own.

Receiving the ball on Bristol’s 10m line, she dispenses with two would-be Chiefs tacklers to make the long run-in look simple.

Bevan misses the conversion, but Bristol look in control here.

It’s a debut PWR try for Ilona Maher! You couldn’t write it. The American has spent all game making a flurry of positive carries, but we’ve now seen her in full flight. It’s a well-taken score, charging from inside her own half and bulldozing Perry over towards the whitewash. This is turning into a dream second half for Bristol.

04:13 PM GMT

53 mins: Exeter 19 Bristol 33

Bevan knocks on at the base of a ruck after a long period of ball in play, with both teams having spells in possession. Think they will welcome this little breather before the scrum.

04:08 PM GMT

PENALTY TRY! Bears’ scrum dominance tells

Murray puts in a clever kick to put pressure on Exeter close to their line. The hosts take the ball over the line and Bristol have a five-metre scrum.

They get a strong drive going and are awarded another penalty try. This time no clear individual at fault for Exeter but they now lead 33-19.

04:05 PM GMT

TRY! Maher sets up Varley

Maher takes the ball on the edge as it is spread wide and then cuts inside to draw in Exeter’s defence to her. Then she offloads back outside to Meg Varley, who runs in to regain the lead for Bristol – and ensure the try bonus point.

Bevan adds the conversion to give the visitors a seven-point cushion.

What an offload from Maher 👏@BristolBearsW are looking like a seven's team in the West Country Derby! A brilliant offload from Ilona Maher sets up Meg Varley for her first try of the season 🔥#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR pic.twitter.com/J95ZE1ESlg — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

04:02 PM GMT

TRY! MacDonald levels the scores

Exeter’s Tessier gets things underway with a kick deep into Bristol’s 22. And Claudia MacDonald intercepts the ball 10 metres out as Bristol continue with their policy of trying to pass their way out of trouble rather than put boot to ball. A real gift for the returning Red Rose at the start of this second half.

Tessier misses the conversion and the scores are level. Game on!

A gift for MacDonald 🎁



It doesn't get much easier than this for Claudia MacDonald! A mistake from Bristol, gifts the England winger a try to open the second half 😅#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR | @ExeChiefsWomen pic.twitter.com/AS8RIcFOJZ — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

03:46 PM GMT

HT: Exeter 14-19 Bristol

Bears in front at the break in what is crucial game in their bid to make the play-offs. Ilona Maher is making a big impact with her power and pace out wide, while the visitors have the upper hand at scrum time with Exeter missing Hope Rogers.

Chiefs have not had many chances but they have made the most of the ones they have had, with Taylor Perry’s try shortly before half-time putting them just five points behind.

It’s been an entertaining tussle, hasn’t it? Twice Bristol have scored, twice Chiefs have pegged them back – Taylor Perry’s individual try moments before the break has got to be a contender for try of the season. The hosts will be disappointed for how they switched off at times, but in attacking terms they look the more cohesive – their set-piece move for their first score was straight off the training park, while Bears have looked rather erratic and panicky in the red zone. Ilona Maher, meanwhile, has also been busy adding to her highlights reel with a number of positive contributions, although she did lose possession when she was bumped by Tessier while arcing in off her wing. Anyone’s game yet.

03:44 PM GMT

‘Bristol need to put boot to ball more’

Bristol are doing their best to burrow through Exeter’s well-drilled defence – and they’re looking the more comfortable of the sides at scrum time.

I’d like to see Holly Aitchison put boot to ball more and exploit some green space. We’ve already seen the advantage the hosts are getting from Liv McGoverne’s searching boot. A huge roar from MacDonald, who just drove Maher back a fair few metres.

03:42 PM GMT

TRY! Perry’s footwork pays off

Taylor Perry hits back almost immediately for Exeter, breaking from halfway and showing great footwork weaves around Bristol’s defence. Tessier adds the conversion to keep Exeter in touch.

TRY OF THE SEASON CONTENDER? 🔥



This West Country clash has it ALL! Taylor Perry gets her first try of her season with a solo stunner from the halfway line 😱#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR | @ExeChiefsWomen pic.twitter.com/9u32sZCQY8 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

03:39 PM GMT

TRY! Bonner sprints over

Murray breaks in midfield to put Bristol on the front foot and the ball is spread wide to Bonner, who has an easy run-in down the wing and grounds the ball under the post.

Bevan adds the conversion to put Bristol in control approaching half-time.

Wow Wow Wow 🤩@BristolBearsW are turning up the heat as Reneeqa Bonner finishes off a stunner in the West Country Derby ⚔️#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR pic.twitter.com/j5KHNoo46l — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

03:35 PM GMT

PENALTY TRY! Bristol retake the lead

Bristol win yet another penalty at the scrum and Aitchison finds touch inside the Exeter 22. They get the maul rolling and over the line but referee Craig Maxwell-Keys rules it is held up.

The decision is referred to the TMO and Mikiela Nelson is ruled to have been involved in the maul from an offside position. Penalty try for Bristol and Exeter are down to 14 for 10 minutes with Nelson is sent to the sin-bin.

03:27 PM GMT

24 mins: Exeter 7 Bristol 5

Maher comes off her wing to make a charge on the opposite side of the pitch and bumps off Tessier’s attempted tackle – but she loses the ball in the process.

03:26 PM GMT

23 mins: Exeter 7 Bristol 5

Short break in play as Ebony Jefferies receives treatment. Game to restart with a Bristol scrum, where they seem to have an advantage in this match (the absence of Hope Rogers in the front row hurting Exeter).

03:22 PM GMT

20 mins: Exeter 7 Bristol 5

Bears manage to turn the ball over after that line-out, with Maher involved again, but their unwillingness to clear their lines, instead trying to run the ball out from their 22, means they remain under pressure – until Bevan finally puts boot to ball.

03:20 PM GMT

18 mins: Exeter 7 Bristol 5

It has taken 18 minutes but Bristol have conceded their first penalty – and Exeter have another dangerous line-out, this time inside the 22.

03:18 PM GMT

16 mins: Exeter 7 Bristol 5

Alex Tessier’s conversion gives Exeter the lead.

03:18 PM GMT

TRY! McGoverne scythes through

Chiefs launch a first-phase move from a line-out just outside Bristol’s 22 and Liz McGoverne cuts a brilliant line to splinter the visitors’ defence and score near the posts.

Straight from the playbook 📖@ExeChiefsWomen fire right back in a thrilling West Country Derby! Liv McGoverne crosses for the Chiefs with a perfectly executed set piece move 🔥#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR pic.twitter.com/Wf8wTr1WlD — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

03:15 PM GMT

14 mins: Exeter 0 Bristol 5

Bristol’s other wing looks tidy too. Reneeqa Bonner, who has been called up to this week’s Red Roses camp, calmly collects the ball inside her own 22 while under pressure from several chasing Chiefs.

03:13 PM GMT

‘Maher shows power early on’

A strong start for Bristol. An early try is exactly what they needed to settle any nerves. It’s an easy enough slice through for Phoebe Murray, after the Bears stretched the Chiefs’ defence from left to right. Better still, we’ve been treated to our first glimpse of Ilona Maher with ball in hand. The American came close to steamrolling Claudia MacDonald as she gathered it wide, before sucking in three defenders. Tidy stuff.

03:09 PM GMT

8 mins: Exeter 0 Bristol 5

Chiefs continuing to concede penalties, the latest one for not rolling away at the ruck, and Bristol have a line-out just inside the hosts’ 22.

03:05 PM GMT

5 mins: Exeter 0 Bristol 5

Keira Bevan misses the conversion but Bristol still have the early lead.

03:05 PM GMT

TRY! Murray scores after Maher impact

She didn’t really have a chance to impress last week but Ilona Maher makes an early impact here, making several metres down the far wing as she bounces off one tackler and ties in another two. When the ball is transferred across the pitch, Phoebe Murray has the space to score.

End to end action from Bristol Bears 🐻



A stunning opening try from @BristolBearsW as Phoebe Murray grabs her second score of the season 🔥#EXEvBRI | @ThePWR pic.twitter.com/z01KnTVRVH — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

03:02 PM GMT

2 mins: Early Bristol penalty

The Bears pack win a penalty at the game’s first scrum but Aitchison fails to capitalise by missing touch with the subsequent kick.

03:00 PM GMT

Kick-off!

The teams are out at Sandy Park, where there is a decent crowd for a chilly Sunday in January, and Bristol fly-half Holly Aitchison gets the match underway.

A crowd of around 3,700 is expected at Sandy Park for today's crunch match between Exeter Chiefs and Bristol. Ilona Maher starts on the wing, as does Claudia Macdonald, who returns at SP for the first time in 11 months after a serious neck injury. pic.twitter.com/kLzq0KzisI — Fi Tomas (@fi_tomas_) January 12, 2025

02:51 PM GMT

Sign up to Women’s Sport newsletter

With 10 minutes until kick-off there is enough time to sign up to our fortnightly newsletter!

02:48 PM GMT

Late change for Bristol

Evie Gallagher has failed a late fitness test, so Christina Balogun now starts in the Bears back row – read our interview with her from earlier in the season here where she explains how rugby kept her going during cancer treatment

02:45 PM GMT

Are Bristol’s top-four hopes slipping away?

Bristol fans will be hoping that the club’s blockbuster signing of Ilona Maher will not serve as a distraction from the team’s wider aim of landing a maiden PWR title.

The Bears reached their first domestic final last season after back-to-back semi-final appearances, but head coach Dave Ward was surprisingly frank about what is at stake given the PWR’s commercial value. “Until they introduce prize money for winning the league, with the greatest respect – it’s obviously a title that we want to win – but there’s not a huge amount else, apart from the kudos that goes with it,” he said.

02:43 PM GMT

The Bristol squad arrive at Sandy Park

02:38 PM GMT

Return of the Mac

Exeter winger Claudia MacDonald makes her first PWR start in 11 months after returning from a serious neck injury – her second such injury that has threatened to derail her career in recent years.

It’s been a long road for MacDonald, who missed the majority of last season and did not play a part in the Red Roses’ unbeaten 2024. She will be gunning for a solid performance today as she bids to make her way back into England’s all-conquering backline come the Women’s Six Nations. The diminutive winger is only up against… Ilona Maher, who stands at 5ft 10in.

Back in the mix 🌹



Claudia MacDonald is "super chuffed" to be back in the @EnglandRugby mix ahead of the @Womens6Nations 🔥#EXEvBRI pic.twitter.com/8E9n9iBQqq — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 12, 2025

02:22 PM GMT

Today’s teams

Exeter Chiefs A Tessier; C Macdonald, N McGillivray, L McGoverne, K Buchanan; T Perry, F Robinson; M Nelson, E Tuttosi, D Menin, P Leitch, D Wall, E Jefferies, M Feaunati, R Johnson.

Replacements: C Moloney, D Swann, C Jacoby, L Van der Velden, M Allen, L Nye, M Doidge, G Tasker.

Bristol Bears C Keight; R Bonner, M Varley, P Murray, I Maher; H Aitchison, K Bevan; H Botterman, L Atkin-Davies, S Bern, H Cunningham, A Ward, A Joyce-Butchers, C Balogun, R Marston-Mulhearn.

Replacements: J Sprague, S Pam, E Clarke, D Burns, G Nigrelli, T Ryall, A Coles, E Lovibond.

02:21 PM GMT

All eyes on Maher

Hello and welcome to today’s live Premiership Women’s Rugby coverage of Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears.

All eyes were on Ilona Maher as she made her high-profile Bristol debut last week and the scrutiny will be back on the American this afternoon as she starts on the wing against a confident Exeter side who have lost just once this season.

As rugby’s most followed player on social media, Maher’s arrival for the league has elevated the visibility of the PWR like never before. She has single-handedly driven the club’s profile and was responsible for a record crowd at Ashton Gate last week, but away from the Maher hype, there is the small matter of Bristol’s play-off chances.

The Bears will be in serious jeopardy if they do not pick up a win against their West Country derby rivals this afternoon. Bristol are fifth in the table after an up-and-down season and seven points behind fourth-placed Chiefs following their 40-17 defeat last week to title-chasing Gloucester-Hartpury.

“If we want to keep our fate in our own hands, we have to win,” said Dave Ward, Bristol’s head coach, whose side slumped to loss in front of 9,240 fans last week. “I’d have loved those fans to go home with a Bristol victory, but the fact that all those people are watching that game of rugby is the bigger win, in a way.”

Maher starts in place of Millie David, the league’s top try scorer who has been ruled out of today’s fixture with a minor hip injury. Reneeqa Bonner, Bristol’s exciting young talent who has been called up to her first Red Roses training camp this week, retains her place on the other wing.

After an uneventful 20 minutes off the bench last week, Maher will be looking to make an impact on her first club start as she works towards her long-term goal of making the US squad for this year’s Rugby World Cup.

“We want to see her ball in hand,” said Ward of the sevens specialist, whose permanent position on the wing is not yet locked in. “If there’s an opportunity to move her into different positions, it’ll be for the benefit of the team.”