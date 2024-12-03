Why Ilona Maher’s move to Bristol is a game-changer for women’s rugby

Ilona Maher was part of the first US team to win a medal in rugby sevens at Paris 2024 - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Ilona Maher, the world’s most-followed rugby player on social media, has signed for Bristol Bears and will play for the Premiership Women’s Rugby club from next month.

The move, as first revealed by Telegraph Sport, will see Maher join Bristol on a three-month deal in January and she is a blockbuster signing for the English league. The Rugby Football Union helped to support Maher’s visa application, according to BBC Sport.

Maher, who has more than eight million followers on social media, was one of the breakout athletes during the rugby sevens at this year’s Olympic Games in Paris, and has since competed in the US version of Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in second place on Dancing With The Stars.

Playing as a centre or wing, Maher now has her sights set on playing for the United States at next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England. She was capped previously by the US in XVs on two occasions back in 2021.

The Eagle has Landed 🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z5I39zpswg — Bristol Bears Women 🐻 (@BristolBearsW) December 2, 2024

Bristol head coach Dave Ward said: “This is a huge coup to be able to bring Ilona Maher to Bristol Bears on a short-term deal. She is one of the biggest names in women’s sport, let alone rugby, and we believe she will add real value to our programme on and off the field.

“Ilona is one of the standout stars in the sevens game and we can’t wait to see her play for Bears in XVs. Her ability with ball in hand will give our attack a new dimension and her desire to star in the Rugby World Cup in England next summer is a huge driving force for her to achieve great things at Bears.

“Her profile as an athlete to inspire the next generation aligns exactly with ours as a club and we can only applaud the work she has and will do for the women’s game.”

Maher said: “I am excited to join the Bristol Bears and put myself in the best position to earn a spot to represent USA in the 2025 Rugby World Cup alongside such a talented and driven group as the Bears.”

Maher will join a Bristol squad which includes England internationals Hannah Botterman, Sarah Bern and Holly Aitchison, with Bristol currently fourth in the PWR table with five wins in seven matches this season.

Impact of Ilona Maher’s arrival cannot be underestimated

Elite sport is about eyeballs. Whether it is people sitting in the stands, tuning in from the sofa or engaging on social media, sport needs people watching to thrive and, frankly, to make money. And Ilona Maher certainly brings eyeballs.

She has the largest social following of any rugby player, male or female, and has brought a new audience to the sport with positive messages around body image. Her mantra of “beauty, beast, brains” is now emblazoned on her own range of merchandise while her spell on Dancing With The Stars in the US introduced even more Americans to rugby union.

Bristol Bears have already benefited from her high profile, with the club’s social followings increasing since Monday night’s announcement and people asking about how to buy Maher shirts (you suspect they will be quick to release these before Christmas).

The impact of her arrival on Premiership Women’s Rugby cannot be underestimated either. Social media users have been asking how they can watch the league’s matches in the US while there will no doubt be a spike in ticket sales in January when Maher starts playing.

Organisers of next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup have also been savvy in scheduling England’s first match in Sunderland in August against the United States. Who is hoping to be lining up for the US? Maher, of course. Having cracked sevens and helped her country to a first Olympic medal in rugby, she has come to the PWR to gain XVs experience in a bid to be selected for the tournament. Should she succeed, expect her presence to sell a few more tickets to the Stadium of Light (and a few more US shirts).

This is an era when sport fans follow individuals more than teams. It is the names that draw people in, whether that is Lionel Messi in football, Virat Kohli in cricket, Caitlin Clark in basketball or Ilona Maher in rugby. This move is a true game-changer for women’s rugby.