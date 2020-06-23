ILM’s Hal Hickel to Discuss ‘Mandalorian’ VFX Animation in Free Online Event Presented by VIEW Conference

Click here to read the full article.

Industrial Light & Magic’s Hal Hickel will take part in a free online discussion about the making of Disney Plus hit series “The Mandalorian” for the VIEW Conference on Saturday, June 27, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The program is what conference organizers are calling their 2020 Premier PreVIEW, looking ahead to the 2020 VIEW Conference, to be held Oct. 18-23 in Turin, Italy.

Hickel, who will be in conversation with VFX journalist Ian Failes, will discuss how ILM developed new production technology for the series, giving it the look and feel of a feature film within broadcast TV constraints.

The Oscar-winning VFX animator oversaw all animation of creatures, vehicles and characters for “The Mandalorian” and played a key role in visualizing ILM’s miniature/motion-control shots for the series.

The PreVIEW session is being presented by the VIEW Conference in conjunction with Officine Grandi Riparazioni, BeforesandAfters and ILM.

Questions for Hickel can be sent via Twitter using the #viewconference hashtag or by emailing info@viewconference.it. To RSVP for the free event, go to viewconference.it/pages/mandalorian-hal-hickel.

VIEW Conference, which stands for Virtual Interactive Emerging World, has continually attracted a who’s-who of luminaries in visual effects, animation, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality to the weeklong conference to give talks, participate in panels, network and hold master classes.

Hickel is also among the speakers scheduled to speak at the full conference in October, along with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” co-director Peter Ramsey, “I Lost My Body” writer-director Jeremy Clapin, “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” VFX supervisor Roger Guyett, and computer science experts Paul Debevec and Donald Greenberg. More speakers are expected to be named later.

Registration for the October conference is now open at viewconference.it/pages/registration/.

