Illumio Expands into Japan to Protect Organizations with Zero Trust Segmentation

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc. , the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust segmentation, today announced that it has launched operations in Japan. In addition to opening a new office in Tokyo, the company has appointed Kuninobu Kaki as Country Manager to grow Illumio’s sales, channels, and business in the region.



Illumio reduces risk for modern enterprises by providing visibility and protection of critical applications and data. As the only proven segmentation platform that is purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model, Illumio allows organizations to see their risk, isolate attacks, and ultimately better secure their data. With over 450 employees across twelve countries, Illumio’s strategic investment in APJ will support its explosive, global growth.

“Organizations in Japan and around the world are struggling to prevent the spread of breaches and ransomware once they break through the perimeter,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. “Illumio’s Zero Trust segmentation stops cyberattacks from becoming catastrophic, and we are pleased to bring our offerings to the Japanese market more effectively through this expansion of our business.”

With over 20 years of sales experience, Kuninobu Kaki joins Illumio from Acronis, where he was responsible for the entire Japanese business as Country Manager for over two years. Previously, Kaki led Japanese sales and channel teams at Box, F5 Networks, McAfee, Ericsson and others.

“Illumio is experiencing record growth across APAC, and I am excited to join the company and scale its Japanese presence where the need for Zero Trust segmentation has never been more apparent,” said Kaki. “Attackers are growing more sophisticated, and prevention-based security approaches are failing to protect organizations’ valuable digital assets. Illumio’s market-leading technology will prove invaluable to Japanese businesses, who have always been at the forefront of innovation.”

“As Japanese organizations work to protect against a surge in damaging ransomware attacks, they are recognizing the importance of building a Zero Trust security strategy, and that is why our partnership with Illumio is happening at the ideal time,” said Shinichiroh Hirose, Manager of Security Solution, IBM Japan. “We are committed to working with the most forward-thinking enterprise technology companies on the market today, and as the leader in micro-segmentation, Illumio will perfectly complement our existing product suite very well. We look forward to working together to protect our customers from the impact of breaches and reduce their risk.”

