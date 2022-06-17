Illumination’s Global Icons, the Minions, Team With Acclaimed Graphic Artist Verdy to Celebrate Capsule Collection

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif., June 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by the new Illumination film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the Minions, in collaboration with Universal Brand Development, have teamed with graphic artist Verdy, the founder of streetwear labels Girls Don’t Cry and Wasted Youth, to launch the Verdy x Minions capsule collection exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning June 17, and at Universal Studios Japan, beginning June 24.

To celebrate the initiative, celebrity guests were treated to an early preview of the collection at a private party at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, June 16, which featured music by DJ Zack Bia, access to the “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” ride and the Super Silly Store—where the collection will be available for purchase—as well as photos ops with Illumination’s Minions and Verdy’s Vick character, signature cocktails, appetizers and more!

Pairing two global brands, both with massive appeal, the Verdy x Minions collection reunites the mischievous Minions with Verdy’s signature character Vick after a record-setting sell-out collaboration between the two style icons in 2020. The limited run will feature tees, hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, hats, accessories, and skate decks brought to life with graphics featuring new Minion Otto paired as a duo with Vick. Additional designs include the larger-than-life Minions featured on long-sleeve tees, as well as graphic tees and jackets with a re-imagined design of Verdy’s yellow rose in a can with the Minions creating mayhem around it.

Verdy x Minions is available exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, beginning June 17, and at Universal Studios Japan, beginning June 24, 2022, with a special limited-edition launching July 1, the same day Minions: The Rise of Gru arrives in theaters.

“I’m happy to continue my relationship with Illumination’s Minions,” said Verdy. “Having my character Vick made into a mascot and interacting with the Minions characters at the Universal Studios theme parks in Hollywood and Japan seems unreal. It is a dream come true.”

“Illumination’s Minions are global icons, and they’ve profoundly influenced pop culture and fashion worldwide,” says Scott Schiraj, Director, Franchise Management, Universal Brand Development. “Our first Verdy x Minions collaboration sold out in under 60 seconds. With fans asking for more, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Verdy on a new capsule inspired by Minions: The Rise of Gru and have strategically partnered with our Universal Studios theme parks in Hollywood and Japan, to exclusively launch the collection—super serving fans with early access to these coveted limited-edition drops.”

About Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru
This summer, from the biggest global animated franchise in history, comes the origin story of how the world’s greatest supervillain first met his iconic Minions, forged cinema’s most despicable crew and faced off against the most unstoppable criminal force ever assembled in Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In 1970s suburbia, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy, plotting to take over the world from his basement. When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader, Gru interviews to become their newest member, but instead finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

About Illumination
Illumination, founded by Academy Award® nominee Chris Meledandri in 2007, is one of the entertainment industry’s leading producers of event-animated films, including Despicable Me, the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history. The company’s releases include two of the top 10 animated films of all time, and its iconic, beloved franchises—infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal, and cultural relevance—have grossed more than $6.4 billion worldwide.

Illumination, which has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures, is the creator of the world of Despicable Me. The franchise includes Minions, the fourth highest-grossing animated film of all time and the most profitable film in Universal’s history, as well as the Academy Award®- nominated Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, which made more than $1 billion at the global box office.

Illumination has launched two additional original franchises that have captivated audiences worldwide. The first Secret Life of Pets film achieved the best opening for an original movie, animated or otherwise, in U.S. history, and the studio followed that success in 2019 with The Secret Life of Pets 2. Illumination’s smash hit, Sing, has now became the studio’s latest global franchise with Sing 2 in December 2021. In addition, Illumination’s Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch continues to hold the record for the biggest opening weekend of any Christmas-themed movie in history. Illumination’s upcoming films include Minions: The Rise of Gru on July 1, 2022, and a new Super Mario Bros. film in April 2023.

About UNIVERSAL BRAND DEVELOPMENT
Universal Brand Development globally drives expansion of NBCUniversal’s intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, content, and consumer experiences. Along with franchise brand management, Universal Brand Development's core businesses include Consumer Products and Games and Digital Platforms based on the company's extensive portfolio of intellectual properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Universal Brand Development is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalbranddevelopment.com.

About VERDY
VERDY is a graphic artist from Osaka, Japan who currently resides in Tokyo. He is notably known for his iconic projects Girls Don't Cry, Wasted Youth, and most recently his characters Vick and Visty. VERDY has worked with brands such as Nike, Human Made, Instagram, Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, Dover Street Market and more. In 2021, he entered the contemporary art world by having his first solo show at Takashi Murakami’s gallery, Kaikai Kiki in Tokyo. His creative efforts continue to thrive, acquiring him recognition worldwide.

About Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood includes a full-day, movie-based theme park and Studio Tour. As a leading global entertainment destination, Universal Studios Hollywood delivers highly themed immersive lands that translate to real-life interpretations of iconic movie and television shows. Attractions include the highly-anticipated immersive land, “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD,” opening in early 2023, “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™” which features a bustling Hogsmeade village and such critically-acclaimed rides as “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and “Flight of the Hippogriff™”, the mega attraction “Jurassic World—The Ride” featuring the spectacularly realistic Indominus rex dinosaur and the award-winning ride “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” Other immersive lands include “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” as well as “Springfield,” hometown of America’s favorite TV family, located adjacent to the award-winning “The Simpsons Ride™” and DreamWorks Theatre featuring “Kung Fu Panda Adventure.” The world-renowned Studio Tour is Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction, inviting guests behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest and busiest movie and television production studio where they can also experience such thrill rides as “Fast & Furious—Supercharged” and “King Kong 360 3-D.” Universal CityWalk, located adjacent to the theme park, features such popular restaurants as NBC Sports Grill & Brew, VIVO Italian Kitchen, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville and Voodoo Doughnut, along with dynamic shopping and entertainment options, including Universal Cinema, featuring deluxe recliner seating in screening room quality theatres.

