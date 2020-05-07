An Illinois Woman is Selling Tiny Picnic Tables for Squirrels and You Definitely Need One

Photo credit: Twitter/@BraunSupremacy8

From Country Living

Maria Trezza of Bollingbrook, Illinois, began crafting tiny picnic tables with the help of her neighbor to give her backyard squirrels a more civilized snack setup.



When her son tweeted about Maria's adorable business venture, her squirrel tables went viral, and we can't get enough of these photos.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We've all likely tackled some unusual home projects while practicing social distancing and self-isolating, but Maria Trezza of Bollingbrook, Illinois, took her backyard DIYs to the next level. According to BuzzfeedNews, Maria is a school lunchroom and playground aid who has been out of work since coronavirus restrictions caused her school to close.

After seeing the idea for a squirrel picnic table on Facebook and raving about it to her neighbor, Rob, he surprised Maria with her very own table, and Maria posted a photo to her own account.

"I decorated it with a little tablecloth and little flowers, and I posted it to Facebook and people were like, 'I want one!'" Maria said. Rob continued to make tables, and their business, well, went a little nuts.

Maria's son, Dominic, wanted to help spread the word, and tweeted out the photo of table. Of course, it quickly went viral, with inquiries from potential customers all over the country.

If you’re in/near Bolingbrook , buy a squirrel table from my mom. She’s out of work right now pic.twitter.com/SsgXjjRS8G — Italian Anthony Davis (@DominickTrezza) April 23, 2020

Right now, the tables are being sold for $20 (local pickup only). For an additional $2, Maria will add a tiny checked picnic blanket and bow-wrapped peanuts for your squirrels.

Photo credit: Twitter/Dominic Trezza

Some Twitter users seized the opportunity to share some of their own takes on squirrel furniture, including this adorable Adirondack chair.

Story continues

We're sure Maria (or Dominic) will keep us updated on the sales of the original squirrel picnic tables. In the meantime, she says she's had a great experience with local sales: "They’re so excited — it’s so funny to see how happy they are to see a little table," Maria told BuzzfeedNews. "I’ve met some super nice people."

We can't wait to see what backyard DIY projects Maria comes up with next!

You Might Also Like