Illinois Tool Works' (NYSE:ITW) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.40 on the 12th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which is above the industry average.

Illinois Tool Works' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Illinois Tool Works' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 16.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Illinois Tool Works Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.52, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $5.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Illinois Tool Works has impressed us by growing EPS at 13% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

We Really Like Illinois Tool Works' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Illinois Tool Works is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Illinois Tool Works that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Illinois Tool Works not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

