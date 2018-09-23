Illinois State pushes FCS to seven FBS wins

(STATS) - The FBS level probably is a bit defensive, perturbed, you-name-the-annoyed-adjective, when FCS teams post a win over one of its teams.

But there haven't been any fluky upsets this season.

Illinois State's 35-19 win at Colorado State on Saturday was the seventh by an FCS team over an FBS program this season. All seven teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season, and the only one not there currently - Northern Arizona - was the favorite over UTEP when it opened the season with a 30-10 victory.

"It's a great win for our team and our program," Illinois State coach Brock Spack said. "We've got a really young team, and to go on the road and play in a venue like this against a very good opponent, this is quite a victory for us. We're proud of our team; we worked really, really hard."

FCS teams are 7-89 with 14 matchups remaining this season. Last year, FCS teams combined for nine wins.

The 2018 wins by FCS teams:

Aug. 30: UC Davis 44, San Jose State 38

Sept. 1: Villanova 19, Temple 17

Sept. 1: Nicholls 26, Kansas 23

Sept. 1: Northern Arizona 30, UTEP 10

Sept. 2: North Carolina A&T 28, East Carolina 23

Sept. 8: Maine 31, Western Kentucky 28

Sept. 22: Illinois State 35, Colorado State 19