Illinois State hosts Pacific after Ralph's 24-point game

Pacific Tigers (5-5) at Illinois State Redbirds (4-4, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Illinois State after Elias Ralph scored 24 points in Pacific's 75-66 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Redbirds are 2-1 in home games. Illinois State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 0-4 in road games. Pacific is third in the WCC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ralph averaging 2.4.

Illinois State scores 80.9 points, 11.7 more per game than the 69.2 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 73.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 74.0 Illinois State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc.

Ralph is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

