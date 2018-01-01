Illinois State holds on for 84-81 OT win against Indiana St

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) -- Milik Yarbrough scored 29 points and tied a career-high with 10 rebounds, Phil Fayne scored 17 with 11 rebounds and Illinois State beat Indiana State 84-81 in overtime on Sunday.

Yarbrough's jumper to start overtime put Illinois State (8-6, 2-0 Missouri Valley) ahead. Indiana State's Brenton Scott made a pair of free throws to tie it at 73 before Taylor Bruninga nailed a 3 with 3:32 to play.

Indiana State (6-8, 1-1) missed four of its final five shots, one on a Yarbrough block of Scott, who drove for a layup with three seconds left and the Sycamores trailing 84-81.

Fayne grabbed the rebound, was immediately fouled and went to the free-throw line and missed both. Clayton Hughes grabbed the second miss but missed a last-second heave.

Fayne's tipin with 31 seconds left in regulation tied it at 70. Illinois State's Madison Williams blocked Jordan Barnes' 3-point attempt, and Hughes missed a jumper after gathering the offensive rebound.

Barnes led Indiana State with 17 points and Scott scored 15.