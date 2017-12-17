Illinois State edges Mississippi in overtime 101-97

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Perspective was no problem Saturday for both head coaches after Keyshawn Evans scored 25 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime as Illinois State defeated Mississippi 101-97.

''I'm still not quite sure how we won this game,'' said Illinois State coach Dan Muller, as he quickly walked off the court while his team celebrated behind him. ''It's big. But it only stays big if we keep winning.''

Illinois State (5-6), led by as many as 14 points in the second half and missed a potential game-winning shot to send it to overtime at 87-87. Evans, who added seven assists and four rebounds, hit a 3-point shot to open overtime - his fifth bucket of the game from behind the arc - and the Redbirds never trailed again.

''It's incredible. We've lost three games in overtime in our own building. Incredible,'' Mississippi coach Andy Kennedy said. ''I'm responsible for this. It's ridiculous and it's embarrassing for me.''

Milik Yarbrough also scored 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out eight assists to highlight a balanced Illinois State attack. Phil Fayne scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and Madison Williams added 14 points.

Ole Miss (5-5) was led by Bruce Stevens with 27 points while Terence Davis scored 17 points with a team-high nine rebounds. Deandre Burnett scored 19 points with seven assists while Breein Tyree and Marcanvis Hymon added 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Illinois State shot 31 of 73 (43 percent) from the field, 13 of 31 (42 percent) from 3-point range, including consecutive shots from Evans and Matt Hein to build an insurmountable lead to open overtime. The Redbirds finished 26 of 31 (84 percent) from the free throw line.

The Rebels were 31 of 73 (43 percent) from the field and 7 of 26 (27 percent) from the 3-point line. Stevens was 13 of 16 from the free throw line as Ole Miss finished 28 of 37 (76 percent), but were out rebounded 49-41 by the Redbirds.