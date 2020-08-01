Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu to return for junior season

The Associated Press
FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu (11) celebrates a 78-76 win over Iowa in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Champaign, Ill. Dosunmu was selected to the Associated Press All-Big Ten team selected Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Holly Hart, File)
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois basketball star Ayo Dosunmu plans to return for his junior season rather than turn pro.

The first-team, all-Big Ten guard said in a video posted Friday on Twitter playing in the NBA is his dream. ''But first, I need that national championship. Year three,'' he added.

Dosunmu declared for the draft in April. He averaged 16.6 points - fifth in the conference - and shot 48.4 percent.

The Illini went 21-10 overall and 13-7 in Big Ten play in coach Brad Underwood's third season, and were in line for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 when the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

