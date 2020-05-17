Illinois shooting: Police in standoff with suspect after deadly attack at Rockford motel

Police are locked in a stand-off with an armed suspect after one person was killed and two more injured during a shooting at an Illinois motel, authorities have said.

The shooting started in the early hours of the morning at a Super 8 motel in Rockford, Illinois, according to the city's police.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dan O'Shea, the police chief, said that a SWAT team was sent to the scene and that officers had found two victims with gunshot wounds.

He said that a third victim was "pronounced dead, also from gunshot wounds".

Another fatal shooting occurred just hours earlier in the same city, with local media reporting that a 21-year-old man had died from his injuries.

More follows…



