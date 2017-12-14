Illinois routs Longwood 92-45 behind Jordan, Frazier

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- With leading Illinois scorer Leron Black out with an injury, coach Brad Underwood turned to Aaron Jordan on Wednesday night and the junior did not disappoint. In his first start of the year, Jordan poured in a career-high 22 points and snagged a team-high eight rebounds in Illinois' 92-45 victory over Longwood.

Trent Frazier also had a big night, scoring a career-high 20 points with four assists, four rebounds and zero turnovers.

''He has unique speed, he has tremendous quickness,'' Underwood said of Jordan. ''Now when you throw his anticipation in there, he can do things some other guys can't.''

Black missed his first game of the season with a hyperextended elbow and there is no timetable for his return.

Michael Finke got things rolling for the Illini with a baseline jumper to start the game. He also buried his first two shots from downtown, and scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half.

The Lancers held a 12-10 lead with about 12 minutes remaining in first half, but after a 3 by Finke, Longwood never took the lead again. Illinois finished on an 18-4 run and entered the break with a 26-point lead.

Illinois (8-4) shot 51.4 percent in the first half, 41.4 percent in the second, and outrebounded Longwood 52 to 23.

Longwood (3-7) committed 24 turnovers and struggled to operate under Illinois' pressure. The Lancers shot 34 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from beyond the arc, and hit 16 field goals.

''We're going to experience some strife,'' Longwood coach Jayson Gee said. ''We gotta grow through it, and not go through it.''

JaShaun Smith scored 10 points for the Lancers (3-7). Leading scorer Isaiah Walton, averaging 18.9 points per game, was held to four points in 14 minutes before leaving the game with a lower leg injury.