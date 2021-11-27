Illinois rolls over Northwestern, keeps bowl hopes alive

  • Northwestern running back Andrew Clair (11) tries to stiff arm Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Northwestern running back Evan Hull (26) carries the ball past a block from offensive lineman Peter Skoronski during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates his touchdown with Casey Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois tight end Daniel Barker scores past Northwestern linebacker Peter McIntyre during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams catches a touchdown pass from Brandon Peters during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) catches a deep pass from Brandon Peters as Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) incepts a pass intended for Northwestern wide receiver Will Lansbury during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
TERRY TOWERY
·2 min read
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Peters threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and Illinois rolled over Big Ten rival Northwestern 47-14 on Saturday.

With the resounding win to end the regular season, Illinois hopes to secure its second bowl bid in five years.

Peters also threw an interception. Chase Brown rushed 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown, Josh McCray carried 12 times for 42 yards and a score. Isaiah Williams and Daniel Barker also scored rushing touchdowns for the Illini. Williams also caught seven passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Hilinski passed was 12 of 23 for 123 yards passing for Northwestern. Evan Hull rushed 32 times for 101 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats. Malik Washington caught seven passes for 83 yards.

Illinois (5-7, 4-5 Big Ten) took control of the game early, scoring midway through the first quarter after Isaiah Gay recovered an Evan Hull fumble on the Illinois 8-yard line. Daniel Barker punched it in for a touchdown, followed two minutes later by another score on a 39-yard Peters pass to Williams to put Illinois up 14-0.

After Peters hit Casey Washington with a 56-yard pass, Chase Brown scampered one yard for the Illini’s third touchdown of the half. Williams then ran 21 yards for yet another Illinois touchdown.

Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) got on the board with 6:58 left in the first half on a one-yard Hilinski run capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive to make the score 28-7 Illinois.

Three James McCourt field goals gave the Illini a 37-7 lead at the half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Illinois dominated the Wildcats from the beginning and scored more points (37) in the first half against Northwestern than it did in any one full game (30 against both Nebraska and UTSA) all season. The Illini now wait to see if they can manage a bowl invitation with five wins, not impossible given the strong end to the Illini season.

Northwestern looked lost throughout the game and will have to wait a year for a chance to win back the Land of Lincoln Trophy, which the winner of this longstanding rivalry game keeps.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Season over.

Illinois: Hoping for a bowl invitation.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

