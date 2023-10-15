Landlord kills six-year-old Muslim boy and stabs mother in Illinois hate crime

Photograph: Anthony Vazquez/AP

A 71-year-old man in Plainfield, Illinois, has been charged with murder and a hate crime after stabbing a child and his mother because they were Muslims. The attack killed a six-year-old boy and left the woman seriously wounded.

Related: Three incidents targeting Palestinians and Jews reported in New York, police say

In a statement posted to the Will county sheriff’s office social media page, law enforcement responded to an emergency call made by a 32-year-old woman who alleged her landlord had attacked her with a knife.

The Will county sheriff’s office said: “Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”

According to text messages sent by the mother to the father of the boy, which were shared with CAIR International, the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the US, when the woman opened the door, the landlord attempted to choke her, then stabbed her, yelling: “You Muslims must die!”

The mother ran to the bathroom to call 911 and emerged to find that the man had stabbed her son. “It all happened in seconds,” the woman texted, according to CAIR.

Officers found the 71-year-old suspect sitting upright on the ground near the home’s driveway. Inside were the two stabbing victims, a 32-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy who each suffered over a dozen stab wounds to their chest, torso and arms.

The suspect was identified as 71-year-old Joseph M Czuba and police said he was the property’s landlord.

“Joseph Czuba did not make any statements to detectives regarding his involvement in this heinous attack. Despite the suspect not providing a statement to detectives, personnel were able to gather enough information through interviews and evidence to formally charge Joseph Czuba with numerous criminal offenses,” said the Will county sheriff office in a statement.

Czuba was charged with murder, two counts of hate crimes and other offenses.

Story continues

The child was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, and the woman is hospitalized in serious condition.

CAIR said in a statement on social media: “We are shocked and disturbed to learn that a landlord in Chicago expressing anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian views broke into a Muslim family’s apartment and attacked them with a knife, injuring the mother and killing her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume.”

We are shocked and disturbed to learn that a landlord in Chicago expressing anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian views broke into a Muslim family's apartment and attacked them with a knife, injuring the mother and killing her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume. @cairchicago will hold a… pic.twitter.com/N0ILuevq4n — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) October 15, 2023

The group held a news conference on Sunday, describing Wadea as a boy who loved his family, soccer and basketball. Wadea had just turned six years old a few weeks before, said Ahmed Rehab, CAIR executive director.

“He paid the price for the atmosphere of hate that we are seeing here in the United States,” Rehab said.

According to Rehab, Czuba was incensed by the news coming out of Israel and previously had had a good relationship with the family, even building a treehouse for Wadea, bringing him toys and allowing him to swim in a makeshift pool. “The family had no reason to suspect what was to occur,” Rehab said.

Illinois congressman Abdelnasser Rashid, who attended the CAIR news conference, said: “We need to understand that the killing of this six-year-old boy was directly connected to what’s happening in Israel and Palestine. If we want to see these attacks stop, and see any semblance of justice we have to call out not just this heinous crime, but call for a ceasefire and deescalation and forge a path forward for peace in Israel and Palestine based on humanity and based on human rights.”