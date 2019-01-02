Illinois-Indiana Preview

Indiana ranks first in the Big Ten and second in the country in field-goal percentage. Illinois ranks last in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense and rebounding margin.

With these statistics in mind, what are the chances the 21st-ranked Hoosiers (11-2, 2-0) won't be able to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Illini (4-9, 0-2) in Big Ten play on Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall?

Well, Illinois does have one thing in its favor: It leads the Big Ten in forcing turnovers (18.4 per game) while Indiana leads the Big Ten in committing turnovers (14.5 per game).

Moreover, Indiana freshman point guard Rob Phinisee won't play.

Phinisee (7.2 ppg, 3.5 apg) sat out the Hoosiers' last game - the 94-64 win over Jacksonville on Dec. 22 - after suffering a concussion on Dec. 19 vs. Central Arkansas.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller said on Wednesday that Phinisee still hasn't practiced since the injury and wouldn't be ready for Illinois' pressure defense.

It's not like Indiana's offense revolves around Phinisee - freshman phenom Romeo Langford averages a team-high 17.5 points per game and senior forward Juwan Morgan (16.2 ppg) took advantage of Phinisee's absence to record the second triple-double in Indiana history with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists - but it's dangerous to go into Big Ten play without all of your weapons.

"This team has underachieved, in my opinion, offensively, regardless of our numbers, regardless of how many points we score," Miller said in the Bloomington Herald Times. "Our execution, our taking care of the ball, our style of play that we're trying to play hits a lot of speed bumps, a lot of road bumps, and that's been the one thing that's been not just frustrating but perplexing.

"We haven't been able to put a game together where we're fluid on offense. We make bonehead mistakes. We miss free throws (IU shoots just .635 at the line). We just haven't put it together offensively where we've been really fluid, and that's going to be a search because once you get to Big Ten play, the easy ones go away, and you have to play in the half court, and you have to execute and you have to be able to not turn it over on the road."

Illinois, meanwhile, has been desperate to find consistency from anybody besides sophomore guard Trent Frazier (15.9 ppg, 35 3-pointers).

While there are multiple reasons the Illini sit at 4-9 entering the new year, the result is that Illinois hasn't owned such a poor record at this juncture of the season since 1973-74 -- when Harv Schmidt's final team started 4-9 on their way to a 5-18 finish.

Part of the reason has been Illinois' stout schedule - ranked 21st in the nation through Jan. 1 according to KenPom.com - but that rationale lost some credibility when the Illini lost at home to Florida Atlantic on Dec. 29 to close out 2018.

Frazier endured his worst night of the season against Florida Atlantic (9 points, 2 of 9 shooting) and freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu (21 points) and senior guard Aaron Jordan (20 points) couldn't save the Illini from their most inexplicable home loss since at least the Dec. 30, 2007, loss to Tennessee State.

"Maybe we're too full of ourselves," Jordan said in the Decatur Herald and Review after the Florida Atlantic, "and we're thinking, 'I'm doing this' or 'I'm doing that,' but maybe we need to be invested in the team more."

It will take a fully-vested team - and then some - to walk into Indiana and knock off a Hoosiers squad that has gone 9-0 at home with wins over Marquette, Northwestern and Louisville.

"That's what we're going to talk about," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in the Champaign News-Gazette. "Being real. It can't be all feel-good. Basketball doesn't work that way. So it's when things get difficult, who are you going to be? Look yourself in the mirror. Who are you going to be? I'm frustrated."