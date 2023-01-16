An Illinois family heard a noise in their garage. It was an endangered ring-tailed lemur.

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·4 min read

An Illinois family made an unusual home discovery when they found an endangered ring-tailed lemur inside their garage.

The surprising find began Wednesday night when a family in Bloomington, Illinois, over 50 miles northeast of Springfield, heard noises coming from their garage, according to the Miller Park Zoo. When the family investigated the noise the following day, they discovered a ring-tailed lemur.

Ring-tailed lemurs are listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species as it has a decreasing population due to limited resources, farming, and climate change.

The lemurs are a social species, according to the zoo, and possess large canine teeth "which can cause significant injury." They are native to the southern part of the African island Madagascar, according to the IUCN, and became popular following the animated "Madagascar" movies.

Eight babies in two months: Endangered lemur species welcomes four new sets of twins at zoo

The recovery of 'King Julian'

After the family found the lemur, they notified the Illinois Conservation Police, who then reached out to the zoo for assistance.

When officials arrived at the home, the family said they fed the animal some fruit while keeping an eye on it. The daughter of the family had also named the lemur "King Julian" in reference to the "Madagascar" movies.

The zoo said officials got permission from the family to enter the garage and "calmly and safely" collected the animal and put it in a crate.

The animal was taken to the Miller Park Zoo, where it is "safely housed and under expert care," according to the zoo. Miller Park Zoo Director Jay Pratte told USA TODAY the lemur has been eating food and is relaxed around the care team.

"He appears fairly healthy," Pratte said. "He's in a new environment, in the quarantine facility at the zoo, but he's responding well to keepers."

The ring-tailed lemur “King Julian.”
The ring-tailed lemur “King Julian.”

How did a ring-tailed lemur get to Illinois?

Authorities are not sure how the lemur got into the garage or the city, as the Illinois Conservation Police and local authorities are investigating the ownership and permitting of the lemur. In the meantime, the animal will stay at the zoo.

"Once the state ascertains what will happen with the lemur, the zoo will work with authorities to decide the appropriate next steps," Miller Park zoo said.

USA TODAY has reached out to Illinois Conservation Police for additional information.

Lemurs are not domesticated animals and shouldn't be kept as pets, the zoo says, adding they can carry zoonotic pathogens that can be directly transmitted to humans.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

A member of the Miller Park Zoo reached out to the lemur.
A member of the Miller Park Zoo reached out to the lemur.

'Actually live his life as a lemur'

It is illegal to own an exotic animal in Illinois, Pratte said. Lemurs are also protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act, as the zoo says they should be taken care of by qualified zoological organizations.

Pratte believes the animal didn't travel far to the home, and since no one has contacted authorities about a missing lemur, it was likely kept as a pet illegally.

"The illegal animal trade impacts conservation really badly," Pratte said. "When you think about what this little guy's life should have been — and has been instead — I appreciate that we're having the opportunity to kind of share this with people and maybe get somebody to think twice about trying to illegally buy a pet lemur or anything like that."

Pratte said if the animal is determined to be owned illegally, the lemur may be taken to a zoo or sanctuary where it can socialized with other ring-tailed lemurs.

"He was probably pulled prematurely removed from his mother were far too early to be sold as a pet, so he's gonna have some developmental kind of delays and issues," he said. "Though, he seems like he's really quick, he's really bright, he's ready to learn. I think that under the appropriate professionally managed circumstances, he's got a good chance to actually live his life as a lemur, depending on how things play out."

Anyone with information on the lemur's origins should contact the Illinois Conservation Police at 1-8772DNRLAW (236-7529).

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Illinois family finds endangered ring-tailed lemur in their garage

Latest Stories

  • Defenseman Seider has 4 assists, Red Wings beat Jets 7-5

    DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted by Seider — to give Detroit a 3-0 lead. Dominik Kubalik, Dylan Larkin, Robby Fabbri and Lucas Raymond also scored for the Red Wings, who lamented their shaky defense. “I think tomorrow we will turn the page and

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken's sixth consecutive win. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves in the fifth of a seven-game trip, Seattle’s longest of the season. “You are going to have games like this, on a back-to-back, where it doesn’t look all that good, it doesn’t look pretty,” Krak

  • Morant, Grizzlies beat Pacers 130-112, run win streak to 9

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and

  • Prescott shrugs off picks for Cowboys' playoff visit to Bucs

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott wasn't even going to talk about interceptions before a smaller group of reporters stopped the star Dallas quarterback after his regular session with the media. “Honestly,” Prescott said Friday, “I'm not even thinking about them right now.” The football world is talking about them, and the chatter will continue all the way to Monday night when the Cowboys (12-5) visit Tom Brady and Tampa Bay (8-9) in a wild-card playoff. Here's the rundown: A career-high 15 inter

  • After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

    Connor Bedard didn't want to talk about his record-breaking performance. He also wasn't keen on looking ahead to the 2023 NHL draft. The star of the recent world junior hockey championship isn't interested in the rear-view mirror or what waits over the horizon. That's for the rest of the hockey world to debate and discuss. Bedard provided a string of jaw-dropping performances for Canada at the recent men's under-20 tournament in the Maritimes, setting a boatload of national and tournament record

  • Red hot Kraken send Bruins to 1st regulation home loss, 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for his third shutout of the season to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation loss at home all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. Jones stopped David Pastrna

  • Panthers squander 3-goal lead, regroup for 5-4 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored his second goal of the game with 3:30 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 after blowing a three-goal lead in the third period Tuesday night. Tkachuk kept swiping at the puck down low on a power play until defenseman Cale Makar finally pushed it toward the side. But the puck went in off the skate of Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues. Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett all scored in the first period to give the Pant

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Wizards' Beal cleared for full basketball activities

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards. The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night. Beal was hurt during Washington's game at Milwaukee on Jan. 3 and he hasn't played since. Beal has played in only six of the team's last 18 games. In 24 games this season, Beal is averaging 22.9 points per game. T

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season draft rankings among N.A. skaters

    NEW YORK — Connor Bedard tops NHL Central Scouting's mid-season rankings of North American skaters ahead of the 2023 draft. The 17-year-old centre for the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats has an astounding 31 goals and 70 points in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23. Bedard is also coming off a memorable performance at the recent world junior hockey championship, where he set a number of national and tournament records in helping Canada capture its second straight gold medal. The North Vancou

  • Christian Koloko has confidence in his 3-point shooting

    Amit Mann is joined by Raptors rookie Christian Koloko to discuss the confidence he has in his 3-point shot and why he doesn't take many in games. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Malkin's 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins watched the Vancouver Canucks score three times in the opening minutes on Tuesday night and essentially yawned. No panic. No timeout to collect themselves. No scathing reminder from head coach Mike Sullivan to get going. The Penguins didn’t need any of that. Not with Evgeni Malkin firing on all cylinders. The Russian star scored two goals and added two assists as Pittsburgh roared back from an early deficit to edge the Canucks 5-4. Malkin's 28th career f

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Georgia TE Washington, CB Ringo headed to NFL draft

    ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia players, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Kelee Ringo, are headed to the NFL draft after helping the Bulldogs win their second straight national title. Both made the expected announcements on their Instagram accounts. Washington is a massive tight end (6-foot-7, 270 pounds) who teamed wit Brock Bowers to give Georgia a dominant 1-2 punch at the often-overlooked position. “My time in Athens has come to an end as I pursue my dreams of playing in the NF