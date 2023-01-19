Illinois EMS workers accused of murder appear in court as Earl Moore's family files suit

Steven Spearie and Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
·3 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Two EMS workers accused of killing an Illinois man by strapping him tightly against a stretcher appeared in court Thursday, as preliminary hearings began in a case that has gained national attention.

Peter J. Cadigan, 50, and Peggy J. Finley, 44, both of Springfield, appeared before Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow to confirm a preliminary hearing for each would be held Friday. Cadigan and Finley were first in court Jan. 10 when a $1 million bail was set for each.

The two are accused of killing Earl Moore, Jr., 35, of Springfield on Dec. 18 by strapping him tightly and face down on a stretcher, causing "compression and positional asphyxia," according to Dr. John Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist from Bloomington.

Earl Moore Jr.: Two Illinois EMTs charged with murder after strapping man face-down on stretcher

Earl Moore jr.
Earl Moore jr.

As Cadigan and Finley were in court Thursday, Moore's family announced that they filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Sangamon County court, with civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing the estate. Cadigan, Finley, and LifeStar Ambulance Services, Inc. were listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

Crump was scheduled to appear with the family and Springfield NAACP president Teresa Haley at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

What happened to Earl Moore Jr?

According to Springfield Police, officers called an ambulance to Moore's residence early on the morning of Dec. 18. After initially receiving a call about multiple subjects at the residence with guns, three police officers found Moore was in medical distress after detoxing for several days.

Footage captured by police body cameras showed Finley and Cadigan strapping Moore faced down onto a stretcher. He was pronounced dead at a hospital more than an hour after the incident.

Prosecutors charged Cadigan and Finley with one count of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say EMS workers should have known better

According to the criminal complaints filed by Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright, Finley and Cadigan should have known that "based upon their training, experience and the surrounding circumstances, that such acts would create a substantial probability of great bodily harm or death."

Finley has worked as a paramedic in the Springfield area for four years. She has four children and six grandchildren.

Scott Hanken, lawyer for defendant Peggy Jill Finley, appears in court at a preliminary hearing for his client Jan. 19, 2023 at the Sangamon County Building.
Cadigan, a father of two children, has worked as an EMT for over 25 years.

EMS worker involved in previous wrongful death lawsuit

Cadigan and the former ambulance service he worked for, MedicsFirst, Inc., were subjects of a 2010 wrongful death lawsuit.

On April 19, 2008, Cadigan struck and killed 7-year-old Truvonte Edwards, who was riding his bike. Edwards died at a hospital the next day.

Edwards' mother, Brandy Houston, and father, Matthew Edwards, filed the lawsuit, but a court ruled in 2014 that Cadigan was not culpable for failing to stop in time. A three-judge panel affirmed the decision.

No charges were ever filed against Cadigan in Edwards' death.

Who was Earl Moore Jr?

Moore was a manager at McDonald's for more than 15 years, according to his cousin, Aaron Cutler, though he worked there even longer. Cutler and his wife lived with Moore at the time of his death.

Moore was a Lanphier High School graduate. He is survived by his mother, Rosena Washington; and sisters Chatara Moore, Mahogany Moore, Shikira Brooks and Ciara Brooks, all of Springfield.

Dig deeper

Edward Unsell, lawyer for defendant Peter J. Cadigan, attends in video a preliminary hearing for his client Jan. 19, 2023 at the Sangamon County Building.
This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Illinois EMS workers accused of Earl Moore's murder appear in court

