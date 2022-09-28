Illinois coach Bielema downplaying his return to Wisconsin

STEVE MEGARGEE
·5 min read
FILE - Illinois head coach Bret Bielema looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin on Oct. 9, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Illinois’ Bret Bielema wants to keep the focus off himself as the former Wisconsin coach returns to Camp Randall Stadium with an opposing team for the first time since his surprising exit a decade ago.

Bielema is following the same advice he gives his players.

“Really since we got together last January, we’ve said what’s behind us is what’s behind us,” Bielema told reporters this week. “What’s in front of us is what matters.”

Bielema posted a 68-24 record at Wisconsin from 2006-12 before leaving to take over Arkansas’ program at the end of the 2012 regular season as the Badgers were preparing to play in the Rose Bowl.

He will become the first coach to take an opposing Big Ten team to a school he coached to a Big Ten title since John Pont coached Northwestern in a 1973 game at Indiana. Pont had led Indiana to a share of the 1967 Big Ten crown.

Bielema’s departure caused hard feelings among Wisconsin’s fan base that might become apparent Saturday when the Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) visit the Badgers (2-2, 0-1).

“I would anticipate him getting booed just because that seems what fans do nowadays, whether right or wrong,” said Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who played safety for the Badgers in 2004 when Bielema was defensive coordinator.

Bielema was fired after going 29-34 at Arkansas from 2013-17 and got hired at Illinois in December 2020. Illinois lost 24-0 at home to Wisconsin last year in Bielema’s debut season. This will mark the first time he has coached against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium.

He’s matching up with a former colleague. Bielema and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst were assistant coaches together on Barry Alvarez’s Wisconsin staff. Chryst was Bielema’s offensive coordinator at Wisconsin from 2006-11.

“I enjoyed working with him,” Chryst said. “You look back and you’re appreciative of it.”

One of Bielema’s most notable former players will be interested to see what happens.

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of Wisconsin’s 2011 Big Ten championship team, had his own bittersweet homecoming earlier this month when his Denver Broncos faced his former teammates in Seattle. When he was asked Wednesday about this game, Wilson mentioned about a dozen former Badger teammates by name.

“Coach Bielema brought those guys in,” Wilson said. “Coach Paul Chryst helped coach them up. These are pillars of success I think in college football, both of those guys. I’ve been fortunate to be around some of the greatest, in that sense. I know Coach Bielema will have a blast. He’ll be smiling a lot. He’ll be going up and down the field, chopping it up.”

Bielema’s return isn’t a big deal for Wisconsin’s current players. After all, they were in grade school when Bielema last coached here.

“I don’t really know anything about it to be honest,” Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen said this week when the topic of Bielema’s return came up.

When Allen was asked afterward whether he was aware Bielema previously had coached Wisconsin, the sophomore simply shook his head.

But the fans old enough to remember Wisconsin winning at least a share of the Big Ten title each of Bielema’s last three seasons certainly remember.

Tom Moutvic of Lake Forest, Illinois, is a Wisconsin alum and longtime season-ticket holder whose son Connor was a walk-on for the Badgers’ during Bielema’s tenure.

“You’re going to have those who felt like he left us kind of hanging,” Moutvic said. “But I think there’s others who really fully understand his overall record and what all they accomplished and respect him.”

Other fans don’t remember him quite as fondly.

Mark Von Ruden, of Madison, has missed only seven Wisconsin home games since 1995. He believes Bielema did nothing more than maintain the success predecessor Barry Alvarez already established.

Because of that, Von Ruden says he wasn’t particularly disappointed about Bielema’s departure.

“I’m indifferent to him,” Von Ruden said. “It’s been so long ago. It would have been different if it had been somebody the caliber of Barry Alvarez doing that. Then I think there would be a sense of betrayal and all that kind of stuff from Wisconsin fans.”

Leonhard gives Bielema much more credit. He remembers the energy Bielema brought to the program after joining Wisconsin’s staff. Leonhard noted that Bielema “took over the program in a good spot and left it in a good spot.”

He acknowledged some fans might disagree.

“I’ve seen Hall of Fame players get booed because they left for a year,” Leonhard said. “I wouldn’t anticipate anything different here, just because people get emotional. That’s the way it rolls. I don’t think he’s going to have hard feelings either way, whatever response he gets.”

Bielema says he cherishes the memories from his years at Madison, but doesn’t expect to get caught up in the emotions surrounding his return.

The former Iowa defensive lineman compared it to the first time he returned to his alma mater as a visiting coach. He said the feelings accompanying that type of visit didn’t hit him until after the game.

“I think because of the experiences I’ve already had in other places, it’s not going to affect me,' Bielema said.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d

  • Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith centred himself over the ball, took a breath, and rolled his putt 13 feet, five inches into the hole. He pumped his fist and embraced partner Corey Conners on the 18th green as the international team celebrated on the fairway and fans cheered. Pendrith's putt kept the hopes of a draw against Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa alive in the second round of the Presidents Cup, a potentially critical half point for the international team. But Homa extinguished th

  • Kraken understand need to improve in second season

    SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken’s first season ended up looking like most other NHL expansion seasons. And still there was a significant feeling of underachievement after the team launched with the hope of contending for a playoff spot in Year 1. Seattle’s first year was one stumble after another. Bad luck. Bad performances. An uncanny ability to give away games late and an overall inability to capture its new market. Seattle was so bad so early it was difficult for the Kraken to make the hope

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Toronto Maple Leafs captain Tavares out 'minimum' three weeks with oblique strain

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas

  • Blue Jays manager Schneider calls out Guerrero Jr. over lack of hustle vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Glimpses of hope begin to shine on young, maturing Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Blue Jays veterans explain how to approach the pressure of MLB playoffs

    George Springer, a veteran of 63 playoff games, believes the Blue Jays have what it takes to make noise in October.

  • Ducks counting on talented young core to lead playoff flight

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks' sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they'll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks' four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as the

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con