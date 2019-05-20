Illinois' Bobby Roundtree suffers 'severe spinal injury,' undergoes surgery

Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree suffered a "severe spinal injury" in a swimming accident over the weekend, the school announced Monday.

The accident happened in Roundtree's hometown of Largo, Florida. He underwent surgery Sunday night, but no details on his condition were revealed.

"Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete," coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. "He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader. This is devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family and his family and friends. We will give Bobby all the support possible as he battles through his recovery. Please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

According to the Illini Inquirer, Smith, Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark and an athletic trainer flew to Florida over the weekend to visit Roundtree and his family.

The Athletic reported that Roundtree can talk, sit up and eat solid foods and that Smith intends to stay with Roundtree and his family for a few days.

Roundtree, 20, is a rising junior who started 20 of 24 games in his first two seasons with the Fighting Illini.

He led the team in tackles for loss (12.5), sacks (7.5) and pass breakups (seven) last season. He was expected to take on an even bigger role for the 2019 season.