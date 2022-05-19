Illinois Becomes First State In Midwest To Ban Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns’

Sanjana Karanth
·3 min read

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation on Wednesday to ban the sale and possession of so-called “ghost guns,” making Illinois the first state in the Midwest to crack down on untraceable, do-it-yourself firearms.

The legislation, introduced by state Rep. Kam Buckner and state Sen. Jacqueline Collins, makes it illegal for someone to sell, offer to sell or transfer an unserialized, unfinished gun frame or receiver or an unfinished firearm — including those produced using a 3-D printer.

The term “ghost gun” refers to homemade, DIY-type weapons that don’t have serial numbers or other identifying markers, which makes it difficult for law enforcement to track their maker, seller or original owner. One of the more popular ways people create ghost guns is by buying pre-made parts and assembling them into a firearm at home.

“Cracking down on unregistered firearms is an essential step to putting an end to the epidemic of gun violence in our state,” said Buckner, a Chicago mayoral candidate challenging incumbent Lori Lightfoot. “Make no mistake, the only people who need their guns to be untraceable are people planning to commit crimes. These ruthless, calculated shootings cannot continue.”

Chicago mayoral candidate Kam Buckner speaks at a press conference in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago on May 13, 2022. Gov. JB Pritzker signed Buckner's bill banning untraceable "ghost guns" on May 18, 2022. (Photo: Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via Associated Press)

Pritzker said that ghost guns are more accessible to youth because they are both cheaper and easier to acquire than conventional firearms. At least two teenagers have been charged this month with possession of ghost guns in Illinois, including one who brought a loaded ghost gun to their high school.

According to the governor, Illinois State Police have worked on 28 cases concerning ghost guns this month alone.

“The people creating, selling and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers and convicted criminals,” Pritzker said. “We are seeing these unserialized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”

Since entering office, President Joe Biden has focused on eliminating ghost guns, taking steps at the federal level to require serialization and to reclassify build kits as firearms. In April, the president announced a new rule that updates the definitions of “firearm” and “frame or receiver” under the Gun Control Act to cover kits and components that could be easily assembled at home into ghost guns. The rule requires commercial firearm sellers to mark every frame or receiver with a serial number so that homemade weapons can still be traced if they’re used in crimes.

“Ghost guns present a clear and present danger to national security and public safety,” Sean Holihan, state legislative director for the anti-gun violence group Giffords, said in a statement. “These do-it-yourself firearms are increasingly being used to commit violent crimes and, because they are untraceable, they make law enforcement’s job to begin and close an investigation incredibly difficult.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

