Illicit veneer sheets worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Manipur's Senapati
Senapati (Manipur) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Assam Rifles has seized illicit veneer sheet toppings worth Rs 30 lakh from Maram town in Manipur's Senapati district.
In a tweet, the Assam Rifles informed that the recovery was made by the Maram Batallion on Saturday.
"Assam Rifles recovers illicit contraband items in Manipur. Maram Batallion of #AssamRifles on June 26 seized illicit Veneer topping sheets worth 30 lakhs in Maram Town of Senapati District, Manipur," it tweeted. (ANI)