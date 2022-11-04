Illegal migrants have a 'cheek' to complain about conditions, says minister - live updates

Chris Philp, the minister for policing, is pictured in Downing Street on October 25 - Tolga Akmen/Shutterstock

Asylum seekers who came to the UK in a small boat across the English Channel have got a "bit of a cheek" to complain about their living conditions given that they entered the country illegally, a minister has said.

Chris Philp, the minister for policing, said the number of people entering the UK illegally is "overwhelming" and the immigration system is struggling to cope.

He told Times Radio: "On this point about human rights, I mean look, it is very, very difficult to accommodate 40,000 people who turn up illegally in a very short space of time.

“Obviously the Home Office is doing its best to try and accommodate them but if people choose to enter a country illegally and unnecessarily it is a bit of a cheek to then start complaining about the conditions when you have illegally entered a country without necessity."

The comments, which are likely to prompt a backlash, came as the Government remains under intense pressure over the state of its overcrowded asylum processing centre in Manston in Kent.

08:11 AM

Chris Philp defends Home Secretary over use of Chinook helicopter

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, travelled by Chinook helicopter yesterday as she visited the Manston processing centre in Kent.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said Ms Braverman "was inspecting operations in the Channel and it is obviously easier to do that from the air".

He told Times Radio: "There is no need to do it for protection reasons. I have been round these camps myself as immigration minister and it is absolutely fine.

"The reason I think the Home Secretary was in a Chinook helicopter was she wasn't just visiting Manston, she was inspecting operations in the Channel and it is obviously easier to do that from the air.

"When I was immigration minister the French authorities took me in a helicopter across the beaches in France so it is fairly standard practice."

Suella Braverman arrives in a Chinook helicopter for a visit to the Manston asylum processing centre yesterday - Gareth Fuller /PA

08:06 AM

08:04 AM

