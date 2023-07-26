Illegal gaming machines, narcotics subject of search at Harrisonville gas station: Police

Authorities in Cass County were serving a search warrant as part of an investigation into narcotics and illegal gaming machines at Harrisonville gas station Tuesday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting the investigation at the Everyday fill station near Commercial and Independence streets.

Major Kevin Tieman, of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement to The Star that the search warrant was being conducted with assistance from the Harrisonville Police Department.

Tieman said two people were in police custody. Investigators remained on scene late Tuesday.

Further information was not immediately available from police.