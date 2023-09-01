Illegal fishing 'rampant' in Indian Arm near Metro Vancouver: DFO

DFO officers carry out enforcement duties in Indian Arm where there are three rockfish conservation areas in which all finfish fishing is illegal. (DFO - image credit)

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) says bountiful pink salmon in Indian Arm near North Vancouver has led to "rampant" illegal fishing in three rockfish conservation areas (RCAs).

The closed areas are meant to help rockfish populations increase, according to Art Demsky, a fisheries officer and DFO detachment commander for Fraser Valley West.

"That won't happen if people keep fishing these areas," said Demsky on Thursday.

"People just can't resist. They drive through the closure, they see all the salmon jumping — the pink salmon are just loaded in there very thick. They're jumping all day long and people just can't resist stopping and fishing for them," he said.

Demsky said pinks are also plentiful in parts of Burrard Inlet where there are also closed areas for rockfish.

He said fishing for any type of finfish — as opposed to creatures like shellfish and crustaceans — is illegal in RCAs.

Boats allegedly fishing in a closed rockfish conservation area in Indian Arm are pictured floating in the water. (DFO)

That's because if you accidentally catch a rockfish, it can't simply be released.

Demsky explained they are very susceptible to a condition called barotrauma. Rockfish have swim bladders that inflate when they are pulled toward the surface. If they're tossed back into the sea, those swim bladders can't deflate, so they'll die on the surface.

Demsky added that rockfish, which can live more than 100 years, are very easy to catch.

"They'll attack any kind of a hook salmon will attack, especially if you get too close to the bottom," he said.

Ongoing enforcement

Demsky said there are DFO officers in Indian Arm patrolling the closure areas and other spots to ensure no violations are occurring.

Fines include:

$575 for fishing in a closed area.

$575 for fishing without a licence.

$575 for fishing with illegal gear (like barbed hooks for salmon).

$200 for retaining more than the maximum catch, plus $50 per fish.

He said people who fish are responsible for knowing the rules, including the location of closure areas.