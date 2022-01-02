Illegal fireworks blast injures Hawaii man on New Year’s Eve, officials say

An aerial firework explosion on New Year’s Eve left a Hawaii man seriously injured, firefighters told news outlets.

The 22-year-old man suffered injuries to his hand, chest and face in the blast, Hawaii News Now reported.

Aerial fireworks — which include bottle rockets and Roman candles — are illegal for individual consumer use in Hawaii, according to fireworks.com.

The accident took place at 1:16 p.m. in the Ewa Beach neighborhood of Honolulu, fire officials told the Star-Advertiser.

The man was hospitalized in serious condition, Hawaii News Now reported.

In all, 13 people suffered fireworks-related injuries on Oahu on New Year’s Eve, more than doubling the 2021 total, KHON reported. Nearly all the injuries were serious or critical.

Residents in one neighborhood told KHON that a fireworks explosion damaged their vehicles and left a crater in the street.

