Ill. Woman Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Ex-Husband to Death During Altercation

Alexis Stallman was set to go on trial next month before she pleaded guilty

Jackson County State's Attorney Alexis Stallman

An Illinois woman pleaded guilty to stabbing her ex-husband to death following a custody hearing last year, according to local reports.

Alexis Stallman pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the death of Edward Stallman, reported KFVS, WSIL and WJPF, citing a statement from the Jackson County State’s Attorney.

On July 20, 2022, Alexis went to Edward’s worksite, where the pair got into an altercation, police said, according to the state’s attorney in a previous press release. Witnesses said the altercation was over child custody, WJPF reported. Edward was an Illinois Department of Transportation worker.

Edward was found after the stabbing with a puncture wound in his chest, KFVS reported. Alexis’ car was found on scene with a bloody knife in her purse.

Alexis was set to go on trial in November, KFVS reported, but will instead be sentenced in January.

