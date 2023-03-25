What I'll be wearing to weddings this year... and it's not a dress

Mix and match high-street trousers with a vintage jacket for a tailored yet youthful look - Sarah Brick

When that wedding invitation arrives, the last thing you want to stress about is your outfit. But getting to the relaxed stage requires some thought. At any wedding, what you wear becomes part of the total experience, particularly these days, when everyone’s a reportage photographer.

Where to start? The smart trouser suit has been getting a lot of attention, particularly since the Princess of Wales has been wearing them to official engagements. In many ways they’re ideal – sleek, modern, and you can wear them with heels or flats. You don’t need to worry about whether to go flared or slim with the trousers: just choose what’s most flattering. That said, finding the perfect fit can be challenging, off the peg. If you’re small, often blazers are too long or have bust darts in the wrong place.

Getting made-to-measure from The Deck, the Savile Row store owned by Daisy Knatchbull, who specialises in catering to women, or from Suzannah London, Alex Eagle or Edward Sexton (who has made suits for rock royalty), would solve all fit issues. You’ll have it for a lifetime, but expect to pay anything from £1,400 to £5,000.

A bright bag can add some celebratory buzz to a wedding outfit - Sarah Brick

If you manage to find a matching suit off the peg that fits, what colour? Navy or grey are tempting because they’re chic and won’t date. But they could look a bit sombre for a wedding, so consider finding a bright silk blouse, bag or embellished shoes to add some celebratory buzz.

Another solution is the non-matchy approach. Still tailored and youthful, this has a lot going for it, not least the way you can have fun with colour, or mix and match high-street trousers with, for instance, a vintage jacket. The lime green I’m wearing above could be a bit much head to toe, but with an ivory jacket it’s the right side of playful. The trousers are a beautiful weight that makes them slouchy but smart. You could wear them with a black, chocolate or navy jumper to less formal events, and with a crisp white shirt for meetings – so they’re a good investment, and more unusual than bright pink, which we might all need a break from by the time the Barbie movie has come out.

Statement earrings such as these bring a glamorous note to any wedding outfit - Sarah Brick

The jacket, also from The Fold, is another useful buy that you could wear with jeans later on. I think in this context, it’s OK to wear cream to a wedding because the trousers make it so un-bridal. It’s a slim fit with a defined but not corset-like waist, and with a silk camisole underneath you could always take it off for the evening.

There are lots of hat styles you could team with this look if you want – if in doubt, take your outfit to the millinery department and seek out the experts’ advice. And don’t spoil it with Stiff Wedding Hair. Aim for glossy, not lacquered. Add Hair by Sam McKnight texture spray (£27) for light hold and some body, and a sweep of bronzer (Merit’s is sheer and natural-looking) and, if you’re eating and drinking, emphasise eyes over lips.

Top image: Lisa wears: tweed jacket, £550, and crêpe trousers, £375, both The Fold; leather shoes, £179, Flattered; gold-plated recycled silver and pearl earrings, £195, Loveness Lee; Miu Miu Iconic Crystal Cloqué Nappa-leather bag, £2,050 retail value, £410 to share, Covett; sunglasses and other jewellery, Lisa’s own

Try these...

1

Clockwise from top left: Bronze Balm, £32, Merit; denim slingbacks, £59.99, Mango; organic-cotton and wool jacquard jacket, £395, Mother of Pearl; silk bag, £285, Wilbur & Gussie

