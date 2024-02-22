'I'll send a plane': Garth Brooks invites Travis Kelce to sing 'Low Places' at his new bar

When Garth Brooks asks, you should probably oblige.

And show up in boots − even if you're not big on social graces.

The country legend, slated to open a bar in Nashville's entertainment district next month, recently proposed NFL player Travis Kelce join him for the facility's grand opening.

As the country king answered questions from fans during an Inside Studio G video on Brooks’ website, one asked if he was attending the bar's March 7 grand opening in Music City.

Initially, the Country Music Hall of Famer said no.

Garth Brooks on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Nov. 20, 2023.

But then Brooks said if NFL Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce swings by, he would be there.

“Big man, I’m just telling you this, I will be at the grand opening if you’re there," Brooks said. "I’ll send a plane if you want to come and get another shot at the title."

Friends in high places?

The suggestion comes on the heels of Kelce drunkenly singing Garth's famed song, "Friends In Low Places" during a celebration parade in Kansas City following the Chief's win of Super Bowl 58 earlier this month.

Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce sings Garth Brooks' 'Friends In Low Places' during the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City.

"You want to come sing?" Garth inquired of Kelce.

So far the football tight end and BF to Taylor Swift has not publicly responded. Swift grew up and Nashville and owns a home in the city.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with girlfriend Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

"Friends in Low Places" is slated to open along Nashville's Honky Tonk row March 7 in downtown Nashville.

The grand opening will unveil four floors of the 54,715-square-foot venue between First and Fifth Avenue of Nashville's Lower Broadway.

'Come for Trisha's burger'

On the podast, Brooks said the bar's third floor will be focused around his country music superstar wife, Trisha Yearwood.

"If you don't come to Nashville for the cold beer and honky tonk music, come for Trisha's burger," Brooks said during the podcast.

According to The Tennessean, part of the USA TODY NETWORK, the bar will echo "the cozy atmosphere of Garth and Trisha's home."

A rooftop "Oasis" described as Lower Broadway's largest rooftop , will include 10-foot-tall palm trees, two full bars and "a beachy paradise (atmosphere) with unmatched views."

Contributing: Marcus Dowling with The Tennessean.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Garth Brooks will 'send a plane' for Travis Kelce to sing at his bar