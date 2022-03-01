'I'll never stop asking why,' father of 2 Vaughan kids killed by teen driver tells sentencing hearing

·5 min read
Anaya Chaudhari, 10, and Jax Chaudhari, 4, are pictured on the SickKids Foundation&#39;s fundraiser page. The siblings were playing in their driveway on May 16, 2021 when a black Mercedes went off the road, striking them and a neighbour. (SickKids - image credit)
Anaya Chaudhari, 10, and Jax Chaudhari, 4, are pictured on the SickKids Foundation's fundraiser page. The siblings were playing in their driveway on May 16, 2021 when a black Mercedes went off the road, striking them and a neighbour. (SickKids - image credit)

Neil Chaudhari was standing in his garage last May when his life was changed forever.

Hearing the sound of tires screeching, he ran to find two of his children seriously injured from a speeding car that had lost control and struck them.

"I froze and I look up and a car is in the air, and I jump up then and I see bodies on the floor," Chaudhari said Tuesday afternoon at the Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket. That's where a sentencing hearing took place in the judge-alone trial for the 17-year-old accused driver, who cannot be identified due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Chaudhari's was one of several victim impact statements read aloud in court Tuesday.

"I picked up Jax and gave him to my wife," he continued. "Jax was coughing up blood on my wife's lap."

I get these overwhelming shocks in my body when I think about never seeing them again. - Neil Chaudhari, father of Anaya and Jax

It's a memory that Chaudhari says haunts him relentlessly, forcing him to consider if there was anything he could have done to prevent it.

"I'll always wonder why. Why them, why not me? What did I do to my family? Why did my family deserve this?" he said.

"I'll never get answers, but I'll never stop asking why."

Pam Davies
Pam Davies

Chaudhari also spoke about what followed: the desperate attempt by hospital staff to save the children and the moment when first his son, then daughter, died of their injuries.

"We were lying next to him when his little arm dropped," he said. "Her last breaths haunt me ... those breaths are painful."

Accused pleaded guilty in December

It was around noon on May 16, 2021 when tragedy struck.

Anaya, 10, and Jax, 4, were playing in their driveway on Athabasca Drive, near Dufferin Street and Teston Road in Vaughan. They were joined by their 60-year-old neighbour, who was helping them fix a bike.

According to an agreed statement of facts, the accused was speeding in a black Mercedes, reaching 102 km/h a half second before the vehicle struck the curb. That's when the car launched into the air, striking the curb, then the children and neighbour.

Mark Bochsler/CBC
Mark Bochsler/CBC

The siblings were rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both died in hospital the next day. The male neighbour was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was just 16 at the time.

He attended a bail hearing on May 26, 2021 and was then out on bail and living under house arrest until his hearing in December. That's when he pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

At times, while listening the the victim impact statements during Tuesday's hearing, he hung his head and wiped his eyes.

He spoke near the end of the day, saying he is "deeply tortured everyday and night by the pain, grief and misery I have put upon the families involved."

"I am so, so sorry for the damaged I have caused," he said through tears. "Not a single day I go without remembering what I have caused."

He continued to say he will continue to hold his guilt for the rest of his life.

Pam Davies
Pam Davies

In its closing submission, the defence asked for a maximum of two years of probation and a five-year driving prohibition, saying the teen is devastated by the incident and accepts responsibility.

The Crown, meanwhile, says the accused should have known better, was familiar with the road and that his driving went beyond poor judgment.

"The young person [has an] enormous responsibility for this crime," Crown prosecutor Sean Doyle told Justice David Rose.

Doyle suggested to Justice Rose that a period of jail time is required, along with a 10-year driving ban.

Fundraiser surpasses $150K

A few days after the crash, the family of the victims set up a fundraising campaign with the SickKids Foundation, which has since raised more than $150,000.

The family describes Anaya as "the best of both worlds," loving science as much as she loved art.

They say Jax was an animal lover who "loved to roar like his favourite dinosaur" and wanted to grow up to be a ninja warrior.

"I get these overwhelming shocks in my body when I think about never seeing them again," Chaudhari told court.

"What will I do without them?"

Frank Gunn/Canadian Press
Frank Gunn/Canadian Press

Chaudhari says the tragic events of that day have impacted every part of his life, including his job — which he hasn't returned to since the incident — and his marriage.

"It's hard," he said. "We watch people and feel jealous about their happy lives, and wonder what we're going to do."

Chaudhari says he also mourns for Anaya and Jax's younger sister, whose life will forever be shaped by the tragedy of losing her two siblings.

"All the things she used to do with her older siblings, she now has to do by herself," Chaudhari said. "She has a hard time sleeping at night. I hear her crying sometimes, and know she is hiding her hurt and pain from us."

Sentencing deferred

Justice Rose did not hand down a sentence on Tuesday.

A sentencing date was not determined in court, but Rose said he expects to have reasons for a sentence ready in the next few weeks.

"I'm going to need some time to consider this," he told court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Forge FC's CONCACAF Champions League campaign over after loss to Cruz Azul

    Forge FC saw the first CONCACAF Champions League campaign of a Canadian Premier League club come to an end in the round of 16 on Thursday night. The Hamilton-based team lost to Mexico's Cruz Azul 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a week after being defeated 1-0 at the Tim Hortons Field in the first-leg. Angel Romero, Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar scored for the Mexicans in the first half. Canadian forward David Choinière replied for Forge to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute, scoring the fir

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl