'I'll have to marry off my daughters': Refugees await deportation to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

An Afghan refugee woman arrives at a holding camp for verification in Karachi - REHAN KHAN/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Pakistan has begun a mass deportation of some two million undocumented Afghans living in the country after a deadline for them to leave expired.

The United Nations estimates that at least 600,000 of the two million entered Pakistan in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021. They have all been told to cross the border or face forced expulsion.

Abdul Hashim is just one of the people affected. He is perched wearily on top of a truck at Torkham, a dusty border town straddling the line between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as the Sunday Telegraph speaks to him over a WhatsApp video call.

Mr Hashim has been living in Pakistan for nearly three decades with his three sons, two daughters and extended family. But their lives have been uprooted.

The edict, which was issued one month ago and set a deadline for all undocumented migrants to leave on Nov 1, has left families in disarray.

Many are unwilling to leave their established lives in Pakistan and fearful of what life will be like in Afghanistan under Taliban control, scarred by conflict and a deepening humanitarian crisis.

An Afghan refugee boy climbs a truck as he prepares to depart for Afghanistan - FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP

Many of the people who are being forcibly uprooted from Pakistan face destitution in the country that is technically their homeland, with no connections and nowhere to live after decades outside the country. Making the situation more precarious is the onset of winter, which can be bitterly cold in Afghanistan.

For Mr Hashim, the two-day journey to Torkham from Abbottabad, in eastern Pakistan, was one of desperation.

“I was a young man when I came to Pakistan and I have lived in Abbottabad for the past 30 years. My parents and siblings are buried here in Pakistan. Please tell me, why am I being sent back?” he said.

On Nov 1, police arrived at his house, beat him up and told his family to leave Pakistan.

“We didn’t receive any notice. They just arrived and ordered us to evacuate. But where should we go? There is nothing for us in Afghanistan,” Mr Hashim said.

“They didn’t think for a second where I will take my wife and daughters in the winter when I don’t have a house in Afghanistan. We may have to stay on some road somewhere.”

At least 600,000 undocumented migrants who escaped terror group in 2021 must leave - ABDUL MAJEED/AFP

“They (Pakistan police) didn’t think about the safety of my daughters and wife. To protect the honour of my family and my daughters, I will have to get them married,” he said.

Pakistani authorities have demolished houses and tents belonging to undocumented Afghan immigrants, seized their assets, and detained them in shelters before bundling them into trucks and sending them back to Afghanistan.

Iran similarly announced in late September that five million Afghans in the country were living there “illegally” and would be forcefully deported, but Tehran has not yet begun to enforce the plan.

Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, the Taliban’s acting defence minister, criticised Pakistan’s unilateral decision to expel Afghan refugees, urging them not to be cruel to the Afghans, and not to seize their assets and property.

“The Pakistani regime should think of the consequences of whatever it is doing. It should plant as much as it will be able to reap,” he said.

Trucks loaded with goods are seen at the Torkham border - THE NORWEGIAN REFUGEE COUNCIL/ REUTERS

Afghanistan, still reeling from decades of conflict, recent devastating earthquakes and a crippling economic crisis, has little to offer, leaving those who return with few prospects to rebuild their lives.

Many Afghans face extreme danger back home. Ali Reza, 42, was suddenly turfed out of his tent in Karachi after being woken up on the morning of Nov 1 by police, while his daughters, wrapped in tattered blankets, lay sleeping beside him.

Police asked him to show his “proof of registration” card, which provides a degree of safeguard from deportation, but he didn’t have one. “I didn’t have the documents and packed some clothes, blankets and footwear to leave the place,” Mr Reza said.

Refugee camp at the Torkham border as Afghan citizens brace for a cold winter ahead - Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Mr Reza is a Hazara, a minority ethnic group, which is particularly persecuted by the Taliban for following Shia Islam.

Originally from Bamyan province in central Afghanistan, he escaped Taliban persecution and came to Pakistan two years ago where he set up a tea stall in Karachi and was earning enough to put food on the table for his wife and two daughters.

“They are sending me and many other Hazaras back to Afghanistan, where graveyards are waiting for us to be buried,” Mr Reza said.

Over 200,000 Afghans have been sent back to their country since Sept 17, a Pakistan government official told The Telegraph. “Action would be taken against foreigners who don’t have valid documents to stay in Pakistan,” he said.

Jan Achakzai, Balochistan’s information minister, refuted the allegations that Pakistan was forcibly displacing Afghans. “They are our brothers, how can we insult them?” he said.

