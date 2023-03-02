Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 2 March 2023
ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 March 2023 at 19:00 EET
Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 2 March 2023
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
Date
2 March 2023
Exchange transaction
Buy
Share trading code
ILKKA2
Amount, shares
1,150
Average price/share, EUR
3.7657
Total cost, EUR
4,330.56
The company holds a total of 66,639 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 2 March 2023.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Ilkka Oyj
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information
Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418
Attachment