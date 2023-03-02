Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 2 March 2023

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 2 March 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 2 March 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date

2 March 2023

Exchange transaction

Buy

Share trading code

ILKKA2

Amount, shares

1,150

Average price/share, EUR

3.7657

Total cost, EUR

4,330.56


The company holds a total of 66,639 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 2 March 2023.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Additional information

Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

www.ilkka.com



Attachment


