Ilkay Gundogan: Man City 'approve' transfer return after shock Barcelona decision

Manchester City are weighing up a late move to bring Ilkay Gundogan back to the club in the final days of the summer transfer window.

According to various reports, Gundogan, who is said to earn £17million a year, is free to leave Barcelona this summer just a year on from moving to Camp Nou.

Gundogan was a star performer under head coach Xavi last season but new manager Hansi Flick does not consider his compatriot key to his plans.

A meeting between Gundogan and Flick last week reportedly ended with the player being told his role will be reduced this term, alerting City to a possible reunion.

Ilkay Gundogan has a key player for years at Man City (AFP via Getty Images)

Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday that Pep Guardiola has approved Gundogan's return.

Gundogan, 33, is not the usual age profile City look to sign but, with Julian Alvarez departing and cover for Rodri needed, the versatile midfielder on a cut-price deal is an attraction option.