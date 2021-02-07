Ilkay Gundogan gets his sports mixed up – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 7.
Football
Ilkay Gundogan got confused between two of the day’s big sporting occasions.
When they tell you it's #SuperBowl and a Field Goal is worth 3 points… 🏈🤷🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤣 #LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/x8hY6fiEMK
— Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 7, 2021
Phil Foden celebrated his impressive display in Manchester City’s 4-1 win at Liverpool.
Not every day that happens at Anfield. A special moment!! pic.twitter.com/fchEudHdRa
— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) February 7, 2021
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/QUfHqjxuAP
— Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) February 7, 2021
Trent Alexander-Arnold reflected on a disappointing result.
We know we’ve let ourselves and the fans down today. No excuses. It just has to be better to finish the season strong. We’ll give it everything. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/C6QSqQWSbU
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) February 7, 2021
Harry Kane had a goal and a win to celebrate on his return from injury.
Important we got the win today. Good to be back with a goal too 💪 pic.twitter.com/HTRbHBy3Dv
— Harry Kane (@HKane) February 7, 2021
But Newcastle’s Fabian Schar faces a long wait.
Difficult to accept. I felt really good on the pitch and the team did well the last few games. Now i will be out for a few months and its gonna be a hard time. But i will try everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. And my goal will be to be ready for the euros🙏. pic.twitter.com/6LyooFpCGx
— Fabian Lukas Schär (@fabianschaer) February 7, 2021
Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Holland reflected on a momentary change of sport.
Cricket
One youngster was not enjoying England’s first Test with India.
These early starts catch up with us all! 😅 https://t.co/VoFYhpoZ20
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 7, 2021
England media manager Danny Reuben went into full comic book mode to describe fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root.
Man of Steel #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/OIhPV6GEcZ
— Danny Reuben (@dannyreuben) February 7, 2021
Michael Vaughan hailed a remarkable run chase from West Indies and a double century for Kyle Mayers on his debut.
Kyle Mayers … Remember the name !!! 4th innings 210no on debut to win the game … 🙌🙌🙌 #BANvWI
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 7, 2021
KP thought he had earned his Sunday lunch.
Right, today I can have a HUGE Sunday roast! 🕺🏽💥 pic.twitter.com/nt1jGJeTaI
— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 7, 2021
Rugby Union
The celebrations continued in Scotland.
Yes sir, we can boogie too 🎵#AsOne pic.twitter.com/kIuWPliBgS
— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 7, 2021
Tennis
Dan Evans chalked up his first ATP title.
American football
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in Super Bowl mode.
Let’s go take it. pic.twitter.com/Bk71VrX7Fr
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 7, 2021
#SBLV team photo 📸 pic.twitter.com/03a2ELk5b2
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 7, 2021
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named NFL MVP.
.@AaronRodgers12 becomes just the sixth player in @NFL history to win three MVPs.
🏆: https://t.co/xWN97a5kqW#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/r6T4KQsh5Z
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021
“Two years ago I was sitting in a wheelchair” – Washington’s Alex Smith was a deserving comeback player of the year after nearly losing his leg in an on-field injury.
Things you love to see:
Alex Smith – Comeback Player of the Year.
📺 #NFLHonors 🕚 11am Sky Sports NFL, 12pm NFL Game Pass. pic.twitter.com/lsIAGG9rJl
— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 7, 2021
Snooker
It’s never over until it’s over at the Shoot Out.
Never in doubt.
🤯 @markwil147 #ClockIsTickingpic.twitter.com/W3Y1v7M45T
— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 7, 2021
Clocks is ticking , 1 second left boom 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#tryleavingitckisrrnectyinewillo
— MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) February 7, 2021