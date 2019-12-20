Ilima-Lei Macfarlane says she and 'mentor' Liz Carmouche would '100 percent fight each other'

Typically in mixed martial arts, teammates don't fight one another. They tend to shy away from doing so because of the bond formed while training and don't want that to be compromised.

Just don't count Bellator women's flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane nor Liz Carmouche in that group.

Carmouche was the first person Macfarlane saw when she entered the Team Hurricane Awesome gym in San Diego. From there, a friendship was born. The champion and former two-time UFC title challenger share the same management team, take care of each other's dogs when the other is out of town, and Macfarlane even babysits Carmouche's kids.

The idea of them fighting still was far from inevitable because of them being in rival promotions. However, that changed two weeks ago, as Carmouche was inexplicably released by the UFC while doing promotional work for them. Sporting News has learned Bellator is talking with Carmouche about signing with the organization, but no deal has been reached at this time. If the pen can come to paper, the reigning women's 125-pound champion says they are ready to sign a contract and lock horns.

"We talked about this years ago that we would 100 percent fight each other,' Macfarlane admitted to Sporting News ahead of her title defense on Saturday at Bellator 236 against Kate Jackson from the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, and live on DAZN. "We have already talked about it. We beat each other up every day, so we might as well get paid for it. We are like sisters. She’s my mentor. I’m her student. She’s guided me through this entire fight journey. I just think it would be such a beautiful thing to see that. You’d have a coach and a student fighting each other.

"We’ve talked about it, and we’re like, ‘Let’s do this. This could be such a cool thing,'" she continued. "We treat it like a sport. We’re competitors. For anybody that thinks we wouldn’t go out there and try to rip each other’s heads off, they are wrong. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and maybe that’s in the cards for us. Whatever she chooses to do, I’m behind her 100 percent."

When Macfarlane (10-0) was told her close friend got released by the UFC, initially, she got upset. But then the wheels started turning in her mind and she immediately went into sell mode by starting to recruit Carmouche to her side of the tracks. While it hasn't worked just yet, Carmouche is in Hawaii and has been helping Macfarlane with the fight week activities, but won't be in her corner against Jackson.

"We were texting each other and I said to her, ‘Hey, are you going to come to Bellator?’" Macfarlane said.

"She's handled everything with such class and such professionalism. People were surprised by that, but that’s how she is 24/7. I wasn’t surprised at how she handled everything. But the cool thing is she’s coming out here for the fight. The silver lining is she gets to come out here with her family. I’m excited she gets to come to my home and watch me fight."

Before a bout with Carmouche can inch closer to reality, Macfarlane has a stern test in the Bellator 236 headliner. Jackson (11-3-1) comes winning three of her last four with two of those victories coming inside the distance. Macfarlane feels this is one fight fans will appreciate as she looks to end 2019 on a high note in her home state.

"Stylistically, we’re both similar," Macfarlane said. "I think it’s going to be a really good fight. I think fight fans are really going to appreciate this one because we are two fighters who’ve made it to the top by keeping our heads down and putting in the work."