ILiAD Biotechnologies Announces Presentation of Positive Phase 2b Data for Next Generation Pertussis Vaccine at World Vaccine Congress

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC (ILiAD), a company utilizing proprietary B-Tech technology to develop next generation infectious disease vaccines, today announced that it will be presenting new data from its Phase 2b clinical trial of lead pertussis vaccine candidate, BPZE1, at the World Vaccine Congress to be held virtually September 28 – October 1, 2020.



Additional presentation details can be found below:

World Vaccine Congress

Title: A Phase 2 Clinical Trial Assessing the Effect of BPZE1, A Novel Live Attenuated Pertussis Vaccine, In Healthy Adults

Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020 at 4:50 p.m. ET

Presenter: Cheryl Keech, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and EVP of Clinical Research at ILiAD Biotechnologies

About Pertussis

Pertussis (whooping cough) is a life-threatening disease caused by the highly contagious respiratory bacterium, Bordetella pertussis. According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pertussis affects approximately 16 million people each year globally, accounting for nearly 200,000 deaths. There has been an overall increase in reported pertussis cases since the early 1980s. Pertussis is highly contagious, and an infected person can transmit B. pertussis to as many as 15 other people. Pertussis can lead to serious illness in people of all ages and can be life-threatening in young infants.

About BPZE1

BPZE1 is a live attenuated vaccine and the only next generation pertussis vaccine in advanced clinical trials that is designed to protect against Bordetella pertussis nasal infection (colonization) and active disease through the induction of broad and sustained mucosal and systemic immunity. BPZE1 is currently being developed as a booster vaccine with future development investigating its application as a primary vaccination in infants.

About ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC

ILiAD Biotechnologies is utilizing proprietary B-Tech technology to develop next generation vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and improve lives. Its lead candidate, BPZE1, is the most advanced next generation vaccine for immunization against pertussis (whooping cough), a serious disease caused by Bordetella pertussis. For further information, please visit www.iliadbio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts

Ken Solovay

ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC

954.336.0777

ken@iliadbio.com

Media

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

646-876-5196

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com



