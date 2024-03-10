Ilia Topuria rejects Sean O’Malley’s post-UFC 299 callout, says to fight Merab Dvalishvili first
Ilia Topuria is open to a future champion-vs-champion showdown with Sean O'Malley, but not just yet.
After O’Malley (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) defended his bantamweight title for the first time with a unanimous decision win over Marlon Vera in Saturday’s UFC 299 headliner at Kaseya Center in Miami, he called out featherweight titleholder Topuria, who captured the belt with a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February.
O’Malley (18-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) said the matchup intrigues him, and certainly more so than the next top contender at 135 pounds, Merab Dvalishvili.
Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA, 10-2 UFC) is riding a 10-fight winning streak and has been given previous assurances of a title shot next. Topuria could step in the way of his fellow Georgian by leaning into the callout from O’Malley, but he is going the other direction and said the time isn’t right (via X):
Suga, congrats.. Was a beautiful performance! There is a fight chasing you with Merab.. Get that done first .
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 10, 2024
It’s unclear whom Topuria will fight for his first title defense at 145 pounds, but there’s a good chance it will take place in Spain. UFC CEO Dana White expressed interest in bringing the promotion to the country for the first time after Topuria’s win over Volkanovski.
Marlon Vera - ufc 299 media day interview
Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley - ufc 299 media day interview
Sean O'Malley
UFC 299 - Marlon Vera Pre-Fight press conference 3
UFC 299 - Marlon Vera Pre-Fight press conference
UFC 299 - Sean O'Malley Pre-Fight press conference 2
ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-sean-omalley-marlon-vera-1
ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-sean-omalley-marlon-vera
Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera
ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-sean-omalley-marlon-vera-2
marlon-vera-ufc-299-official-weigh-ins
marlon-vera-ufc-299-official-weigh-ins-1
sean-omalley-ufc-299-official-weigh-ins
ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-marlon-vera
ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley
Sean O'Malley Marlon Vera UFC 299 faceoff
ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley-marlon-vera
ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-sean-omalley-marlon-vera-1
UFC 299 Ceremonial Weigh-in
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera of Ecuador face off…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Opponents Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera of Ecuador face off during the UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-in at Kaseya Center on March 08, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley before his fight with Marlon Vera during UFC…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley before his fight with Marlon Vera during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown)…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Sean O'Malley def. Marlon Vera, UFC 299 1
Sean O'Malley def. Marlon Vera, UFC 299 2
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley fights Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley punches Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (R) fights Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA-UFC-USA-O'MALLEY-VERA
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight…
Current champion USA's Sean O'Malley (L) celebrates victory over Ecuador's Marlon Vera during their UFC Bantamweight Championship bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9, 2024. between (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
MMA: UFC 299- Vera vs O’Malley
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley walks out of the ring after defeating Marlon…
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Sean O’Malley walks out of the ring after defeating Marlon Vera during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
UFC 299: O'Malley v Vera 2
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their…
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Marlon Vera of Ecuador during their bantamweight bout at UFC 299 at Kaseya Center on March 09, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
UFC 299 - Sean O'Malley post-fight interview
Sean O'Malley def. Marlon Vera, UFC 299 Scorecard
