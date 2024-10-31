Ilia Topuria inspired UFC Edmonton's Aiemann Zahabi to give Pedro Munhoz first stoppage loss

.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Canada – Aiemann Zahabi hopes to follow in the footsteps of Ilia Topuria and put away one of the most durable fighters in octagon history at UFC Fight Night 246.

After Topuria shocked the world and became the first to knock out Max Holloway at UFC 308 this past weekend, Zahabi (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) wants to put the first knockout or submission blemish on the record of Pedro Munhoz (20-9 MMA, 10-9 UFC), whom he meets in a bantamweight bout on Saturday at Rogers Place (ESPN+).

"You never know," Zahabi told MMA Junkie at Wednesday's UFC Fight Night 246 media day. "People said Max Holloway would never be finished and then Topuria did it. That gives me a lot of confident that I can do it too. ... There's always a possibility. But the training camp, the main idea was we're going to decision but he's never been finished. Never been subbed, never been KO'd. So I'm ready to go all night."

Zahabi is fully aware what he's getting into with Munhoz, because it's the biggest fight of his career so far. The Canadian gets a shot at the record holder for the most appearances in UFC bantamweight history with Munhoz. He earned it on the power of a four-fight winning streak.

"Yeah of course it's nice to have an opportunity to fight guys with big names," Zahabi said. "It's how you solidify yourself in the UFC. Now I've got a few records. I got a huge upset win. I'm tied for like the ninth-biggest upset win in UFC. I have some other records, too. So it's good to be established now and I'm happy to fight someone who has been in the top 15 for so long and he's only lost to champions and potential future champions."

Related

Video: UFC Edmonton fighters react positively, indifferently to rule changes

Ahead of UFC Edmonton, Derrick Lewis is reconsidering post-fight interview shenanigans – or so he says

Video: 'UFC Fight Night 246: Moreno vs. Albazi' media day interviews

Despite Munhoz entering the card on a tough run of just one win in his past six fights, Zahabi discredits the notion he is catching the Brazilian at an advantageous time. In fact, he argues Munhoz is going to be at his most threatening because of his desperate need to put a victory on his resume, which he reminded everyone again is only filled with elite opposition.

"Not everybody can beat all these guys," Zahabi said. "It's a testament to him that they keep giving him even bigger names and all these tough fights. I respect him and when a guy has lost a couple in a row, that's when he's most dangerous. So I think he really wants to come out there and beat me and just keep himself in the game. I wouldn't say that he's taken up lightly at all. He knows I have knockout power so he's going to be trying to protect his chin as well, because he doesn't want to get put to sleep."

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie's event hub for UFC Fight Night 246.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Ilia Topuria inspired UFC Edmonton's Aiemann Zahabi to give Pedro Munhoz first stoppage loss