Nancy Pelosi rebukes Ilhan Omar for tweet on Israel, Hamas and Taliban

Martin Pengelly in New York
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, issued a rebuke of Ilhan Omar on Thursday, after the outspoken Minnesota congresswoman said she was a victim of “harassment and silencing” by fellow Democrats over a remark about the US, Israel, Afghanistan and Hamas.

“Drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the US and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all,” Pelosi said, in a statement issued with the House majority leader, Steny Hoyer, and other members of the party hierarchy.

Omar made the initial comments on Monday, in a tweet accompanying video of a question she asked the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, in a House hearing.

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar wrote. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the US, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban. I asked Secretary Blinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”

The tweet stoked controversy for seeming to equate the actions of the US and Israel with those of Hamas, an Iran-linked militant organisation in the Palestinian territories which the US lists as a terrorist group, and the Taliban, Islamic extremists US and coalition troops have fought in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years.

In May, conflict between Israel and Hamas led to the deaths of 12 people in Israel and 248 in the Palestinian territories – and accusations of war crimes on both sides.

As Republicans accused Omar of antisemitism and pushed for her to be expelled from the House foreign affairs committee, a group of Jewish House Democrats issued their own criticism.

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” they wrote in a statement. “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organisations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.

“The United States and Israel are imperfect and, like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups. We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words.”

On Twitter, Omar responded: “It’s shameful for colleagues who call me when they need my support to now put out a statement asking for ‘clarification’ and not just call. The Islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment and silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable.

“Citing an open case against Israel, US, Hamas & Taliban in the [International Criminal Court] isn’t comparison or from ‘deeply seated prejudice’. You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has thought us that the truth can’t be hidden or silenced forever.”

She also retweeted comments by the MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, who said: “Maybe these House Democrats should read beyond the Fox/Daily Mail headlines and faux outrage and not help incite more hate against Omar.”

Omar reported receiving threats, including being called “a raghead N-word” and her staff “anti-American communist piece[s] of shit”.

“This is the kind of incitement and hate that leads to real violence,” she said.

Omar came to the US from Somalia as child and in 2018 was one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. With the other, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, she is a member of the so-called “Squad” of Democratic women of colour whose progressive values and use of the media spotlight often put them at odds with party leaders.

Among Democrats who came to Omar’s defence amid controversy over her remark about Hamas and the Taliban, the Missouri representative Cori Bush said: “I’m not surprised when Republicans attack Black women for standing up for human rights. But when it’s Democrats, it’s especially hurtful. We’re your colleagues. Talk to us directly. Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia.”

On Thursday Omar did clarify her remarks, saying she was not making “a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel” and was “in no way equating terrorist organisations with democratic countries”.

Pelosi and Hoyer said: “We welcome the clarification by Congresswoman Omar that there is no moral equivalency between the US and Israel and Hamas and the Taliban.”

Latest Stories

  • Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from Jack Eichel

    It appears that the relationship between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres has reached the point of no return.

  • McDavid, Matthews, MacKinnon named as Hart Trophy finalists

    Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the 2021 Hart Trophy.

  • Why Marcus Semien's sterling season is headed for a slowdown

    Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Marcus Semien has been on fire to start the 2021 season but there's reason to suggest he can't keep up his current pace.

  • Jets fan allegedly assaulted for wearing jersey in Montreal

    After watching his team get swept by the Canadiens in Montreal, 23-year-old Winnipeg Jets fan Alex Wojakowski was allegedly assaulted while walking home.

  • NBC: Tiger Woods turned down invitation to join U.S. Open broadcast, 'doesn't want to do it'

    Woods' absence at Torrey Pines will be stark.

  • French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova wins 3-hour thriller against Maria Sakkari to earn spot in final

    Krejcikova and Sakkari played with passion and drive for three hours and 18 minutes.

  • College Football Playoff officially recommends expanding to 12 teams

    The proposed playoff would feature the top six conference champions and six at-large teams.

  • Bill Belichick says Cam Newton's hand injury is 'nothing serious,' but still won't practice

    It doesn't appear that Belichick is concerned about Newton's hand.

  • Nuggets' spiral leads to Michael Malone's harsh public criticism: 'I felt we quit'

    Michael Malone believed his team would play a much different game on Wednesday. They did, but it was much worse.

  • UEFA tells Ukraine to remove 'political' slogan from Euro 2020 jersey after Russia complains

    A Russian official even called for Ukraine's ban from the tournament after the country's jersey was unveiled.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 2 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Stuttgart quarterfinals

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open. The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, beat South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match on Thursday at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event. Auger-Aliassime won 81 per cent of his points when he got his first serve in and saved nine of 10 break points against the 54th-ranked Harris. The Canadian, who got a bye in the first round, is playing his first grass event

  • LeBron James watches son Bronny open framed photo of his first 'Sports Illustrated' cover

    Bronny James appears on the cover of "Sports Illustrated" with FaZe Clan.

  • Peterson's 3 RBIs, Vogelbach homer helps Brewers top Reds

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Jace Peterson drove in three runs, Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat Cincinnati 7-2 on Thursday to take two of three from the Reds. Peterson, promoted from Triple-A Nashville before at the start of the series, blooped a tiebreaking, two-run single in a three-run sixth and added an RBI double in the eighth as Brewers won for the 11th time in 13 games. Vogelbach homered in the seventh, his sixth this season and second in as many days.

  • Betts homers, Urias picks up 9th win as Dodgers top Pirates

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mookie Betts hit the 25th leadoff home run of his big leagye career and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept up their dominance of the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 6-3 win on Thursday. Betts took the third pitch he saw from Mitch Keller (3-7) and sent it into the bullpen beyond the centerfield fence for his sixth homer this season. Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner had two hits each and Zack McKinstry drove in two runs as Los Angeles won its 13th straight over the Pirates. Phil Bickford pick

  • Segura's 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Thursday. Freedie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and the Braves scored two runs off José Alvarado (5-0) on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th. But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin (0-2) in the bottom half cut it to 3-2. Odubel Herrera followed with a double dow

  • Packers' Funchess ready for comeback after long time away

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess hasn’t played a game in nearly two full seasons but remains confident he can make a successful comeback. “I’ll never doubt myself,” Funchess said this week during the Packers' mandatory minicamp. “The moment you start doubting yourself, you lose. I like to win. I don’t like to lose. So I guarantee I’ll keep a smile on my face and we’re going to be dancing a lot.” Funchess signed with the Packers in spring 2020 but still hasn’t

  • Canada's Moh Ahmed finishes 3rd in 5k race at Diamond League stop in Florence

    Canadian Moh Ahmed earned a third-place finish in the men's 5,000-metre race on Thursday at the Diamond League meet in Florence, Italy. The 30-year-old native of St. Catharines, Ont., finished with a season-best time of 12 minutes, 50.12 seconds, finishing behind Ethiopia's Hagos Gebrhiwet who crossed the finish line in second with a time of 12:49.02 and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigsten who won with a time of 12:48.45. Toronto native Justyn Knight finished in fifth with a time of 12:51.93, which is a

  • Jones says 'stay tuned' as he proves he's still fast, strong

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th year in the NFL and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. “I know what I have in the tank,” Jones said. “And we talking about age is 32. Like I’m young, like in football you can say it's old, but you either do it or you don’t. This game don’t change for me. I’m still fast

  • Centre back Vanessa Gilles making case to be part of Canadian Olympic roster

    Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles was late coming to soccer. "I used to play tennis … with mini-skirts and what-have-you," she said with a laugh. "I was very much into the tennis scene. "(But) mentally it wasn't for me. There wasn't enough physical contact. So I quit at 15 and (at) 16 I joined my high school soccer team, actually as a 'keeper. Also didn't have the mentality for that, so made my way one (position) up since all I could do was head a ball. And (I've) stuck there ever since." Today t