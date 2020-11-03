Ilhan Omar Just Reminded Us How Incompetent Sean Hannity Is At Reporting On The Election

Sean Hannity, host at Fox News, broadcasts from the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. Vice President Pence will make the case for a second term for himself and President Trump today capping a night at the Republican National Convention designed to emphasize the military, law enforcement and public displays of patriotism. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As Election Day wears on, we can all only expect the Fox News shenanigans to pile up. Of course, its reporters — who are infamous for never providing the full context — could only be expected to further sow confusion for voters. But it was Sean Hannity who truly outdid himself this morning when he tweeted what was meant to be a “gotcha” post towards Rep. Ilhan Omar.



“NOT A JOKE: Ilhan Omar Tells Residents ‘You Don’t Have to be Registered to Vote’ in Minnesota,” Hannity tweeted along with a link to an article from his site. His attempt was, of course, to claim that Omar was saying something outrageous and giving false information to help “steal” the election for Democrats. “Controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar shocked users on social media Tuesday when she claimed ‘You don’t have to be registered to vote in Minnesota’ because the state has ‘same day registration at the polls,’” he said in his post. But perhaps Hannity needs a mirror, because there was nothing outrageous or untrue about what Omar said.

In response to Hannity’s willful ignorance, Omar tweeted out a screenshot of Hannity’s post, saying, “Where is the lie, we are proud to have same day registration here in the great state of Minnesotan. Access to the ballot box is a priority for us, I know it’s a hard concept for Republican[s] to understand.” The fact is that Omar is right: Minnesota is among the 19 states and the District of Columbia where it’s still possible to register to vote on Election Day and then cast a ballot the same day.

Where is the lie, we are proud to have same day registration here in the great state of Minnesotan.



Access to the ballot box is a priority for us, I know it’s a hard concept for republican to understand. pic.twitter.com/JZK4OBKtvT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 3, 2020

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Hannity has gone after Omar or other members of The Squad, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley. As Black Lives Matter protests continued to sweep the nation this summer, Hannity went after Pressley for saying Americans should hold government officials accountable and said there should be “unrest in the streets.”

It’s also not the first time that Hannity has been completely and inherently incorrect in his reporting, or purposefully misrepresented news to the public. In July this year, Hannity said on his show, “The Trump administration has had ‘zero unfulfilled equipment and supply requests from state governors,’” regarding coronavirus aid. That statement was blatantly false, given that the administration has actually failed to give all states the proper equipment. He also had to defend Fox News against anger about the news station’s coronavirus misinformation in early April.

All in all, whether it’s tearing down Democrats, spreading lies about life-or-death pandemics or a monumental election, Fox can always count on Hannity to report only on the reality in his head — not the one people actually live in.

