Man, 40, arrested on suspicion of murder after toddlers found stabbed to death

Pavinya Nithiyakumar (l) and Nigish Nithiyakuma (r) were stabbed to death at their home in Ilford. (PA)

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two toddlers were stabbed to death in east London.

Nineteen-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar died after suffering knife wounds at their home in Ilford.

A man currently receiving treatment in hospital was arrested on Wednesday and remains under police guard.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to the scene at an address on Aldborough Road North at around 5.30pm on Sunday to reports of a man and two children having been injured.

Police attending the scene of the stabbing in Aldborough Road North, Ilford. (PA)

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and Nigish was taken to hospital where he later died.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall called their deaths "extraordinarily tragic" and has called for anyone with any information to come forward.

She said: “The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

"Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other person in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.”

Scotland Yard are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.

