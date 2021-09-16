iLending Opens Columbia, SC Auto Refinance Center

Company to hire 40 loan consultants in 2021 to help save customers more than $140 per month

Englewood, CO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLending, a national leader in automotive refinancing, announced today that it has opened its newest office in Columbia, South Carolina. Team members have begun work in the facility, and approximately 40 loan consultants are slated to be hired in 2021, with an additional 50 more by the end of 2022. Loan consultants are iLending’s customer facing team members, helping to reduce interest rates on customers’ auto loans and saving them an average of $144 per month.

“We’re thrilled to be in South Carolina, a state with a talented workforce, excellent educational institutions and significant footprint in financial services,” said Tom Holgate, CEO of iLending. “Our Columbia team members will work closely with customers across the country, guiding them through the refinance process to improve their finances and save money. We have built our business by providing the best possible customer service and our new office will help us reach more consumers.”

“iLending’s decision to open a new center in Columbia is yet another example of the vibrance of South Carolina’s economy,” said Bob Morgan, President and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. “The SC Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to welcome iLending to the State and honored to have them as a partner in our effort to be the leading voice for business in South Carolina.”

“It is always exciting when a company opens its doors in Richland County, especially when it means more jobs for our strong and capable workforce,” said Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston. “Council welcomes iLending to our community, and we wish the company great success at this new location.”

“We are excited to have iLending open its first southeastern location in Columbia, SC. This company will bring 40 high paying new jobs to the area this year. Columbia was chosen for this location because of its talented workforce and the pipeline of talent generated by our Universities and Colleges,” said Ryan Coleman, Director of Columbia Economic Development.

Story continues

“Columbia Economic Development has been focusing on the FINTECH industry as a growth area and having iLending open is exactly the type of jobs we want to create for Columbia. The Columbia based office will be working nationally but also available to provide services to Columbia and the Midlands,” said Kay Hampton, Deputy Director of Columbia Economic Development.

iLending’s auto refinancing platform, available in all 50 states and Washington, DC., handles the entire loan process, including finding the best rates, paying off the previous lender and re-titling the vehicle. iLending has committed to saving customers over $50 million on their car payments in 2021 through direct relationships with credit unions and other lending institutions that ensure consumers have access to the best available rates.

Mr. Holgate added, “We estimate that one in four auto loans are overpriced, meaning consumers are often paying more in interest than they should be based on their current credit profile. Many of the customers we serve had no idea that refinancing their car loan was even an option for them. Our team in Columbia has a tremendous opportunity to help people and contribute to the growth of our business.”

iLending has substantially ramped up hiring to help support its growth, including bringing on additional senior-level executives, expanding its Austin, Texas office, and developing near shore partnerships.

###

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $144 month in car payments. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with credit unions and other financial institutions nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. www.ilendingdirect.com

CONTACT: Renee D. Brown iLending 303-708-2892 rbrown@ilendingdirect.com



