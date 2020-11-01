Ileana D’Cruz Birthday: Here’s A Look At The Hottest Instagram Pics Of The Actress As She Turns 33!

Born into a Goan Catholic family, Ileana D’Cruz is one of the popular actresses of not only Hindi Cinema, but also South Cinema as well. In fact, she made her acting debut in Tollywood with the film Devadasu that released in 2006 and it was a major commercial success. In the same year she also made her debut in Kollywood with Kedi. It was in 2012 when Ileana made her Hindi film debut with Barfi! and it was a huge hit. This hottie has made heads turn not only onscreen but even off screen. Beach Bum Ileana D’Cruz Shares A Cool Throwback Thursday Post From Her Fiji Holiday! (View Pics).

One just cannot ignore Ileana D’Cruz’s sexy Instagram pictures. She loves travelling across the globe, she’s a beach bum, a true fashionista and a chirpy actress who has fans around the word. Ileana is bold and beautiful! On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, let’s take a look at some of her hottest Instagram photos and we bet, it will set your heart racing. Ileana D'Cruz Pens a Powerful Post on Body Positivity.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the film Pagalpanti that released in 2019. She will next be seen in the film titled The Big Bull in which she is sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan. The film directed by Kookie Gulati is all set to stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar.